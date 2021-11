The state budget Gov. Roy Cooper signed last week includes millions of dollars for various projects throughout Beaufort County. The budget allocates $20 million — an amount Airport Manager Earl Malpass said could change in the weeks to come — that will be used for “modernizing the Washington-Warren Airport, including landing areas and air navigation facilities and acquiring real property for these purposes, to attract new jobs and economic growth, including existing sectors in manufacturing, boat building, and agriculture,” the signed budget document reads. The money will be appropriated to and dispersed by the Washington-Warren Airport Advisory Board.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO