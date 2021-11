Welcome home to Strathmore House in Aspen Hill, where our apartments have been crafted to enhance your living pleasure. Each apartment home has sun-filled rooms with plenty of living space. Enjoy the luxury of having a step-down living area featuring a contemporary brick accent wall, a separate den area, and spacious bedrooms to comfortably fit all of your belongings. For your added convenience, you will have a full size washer and dryer in your home. Your furry friends are also welcome here! Our location is only minutes to the Capital Beltway, the Intercounty Connector, Glenmont Metro, and Montgomery County schools. Let us welcome you to your new home at Strathmore House today.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO