ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Predictions for Week 11 games in the NFL

By Block News Alliance
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066XiN_0d3DKM2V00

The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 on Thursday night to begin Week 11 in the National Football League. Here are Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Gerry Dulac’s predictions for the rest of the NFL’s Week 11 slate.

SUNDAY

Detroit Lions (0-8-1) at Cleveland Browns (5-5), 1 p.m. — If the Lions can run against the Browns like they did against the Steelers, it’s possible they could get out of Cleveland with more than a tie. The Lions, though, have been held to 17 or fewer points in seven of their nine games. But the Browns are at home with a banged-up Baker Mayfield. Prediction: Browns, 19-16

Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Buffalo Bills (6-3), 1 p.m. — Now that’s a little more like it for the Bills, who beat the Jets, 45-17, after managing just six points in a loss to the Jaguars. But don’t dismiss the Colts, who have won four of their past five games, though none against teams with a winning record. Prediction: Bills, 31-27

Baltimore Ravens (6-3) at Chicago Bears (3-6), 1 p.m. — Unlike the Steelers, the Ravens don’t start fast and blow double-digit leads. They start slow and charge to the finish. That, though, didn’t happen last week against the Dolphins, who shut down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense and maybe set a template for the league to follow. Prediction: Ravens, 23-16

Washington Football Team (3-6) at Carolina Panthers (5-5), 1 p.m. — Fresh off a win against Tampa Bay that ended a four-game losing streak, Washington now has to deal with Cam Newton making his return to Carolina. The sweet irony is Newton was exiled from the Panthers by Washington coach Ron Rivera. Prediction: Panthers, 31-13

San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7), 1 p.m. — If the past two weekends of the NFL hold true to form, it would only make sense for the 49ers, who looked so impressive blasting the Rams, to lose to the Jaguars. But, hey, the Jaguars have won their past two at home. Does San Francisco like humidity in November? Prediction: 49ers, 20-14

Green Bay Packers (8-2) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5), 1 p.m. — Eight of the Vikings’ nine games have been decided by one score, so it would be easy to flip their record. The Packers have won just four of the past 11 meetings and their only two losses were on the road. They don’t look like the best team in the NFC, but their record says otherwise. Prediction: Packers, 30-23

Miami Dolphins (3-7) at New York Jets (2-7), 1 p.m. — For a team that had been beaten 35-0 and 45-17 earlier in the season, the Dolphins were mighty impressive dominating the Ravens with the speed and pressure of their defense. Conversely, the Jets have allowed 45 points in each of their past two games and 175 in the past four. Prediction: Dolphins, 30-20

New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-6), 1 p.m. — The Eagles finally beat a team with a winning record when they posted a surprising 17-point victory in Denver. Now they get a chance to make it two in a row for the first time this season against the Saints, who have lost two in a row. It must be noted the Eagles are 0-4 at home. Prediction: Eagles, 30-27

Houston Texans (1-8) at Tennessee Titans (8-2), 1 p.m. — The Titans have the league’s longest winning streak and are averaging 30.5 points in those six games. Conversely, the Texans have the league’s longest losing streak and are averaging 11.3 points in those eight games. But, this is the NFL, and on any given ... nah. Prediction: Titans, 30-11

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-4), 4:05 p.m. — Both teams are not what they appeared to be a month ago. The Bengals have lost their past two by allowing 75 points. The Raiders have lost their past two because they can’t score all of a sudden. And each has an embarrassing loss in New York. Prediction: Bengals, 28-26

Dallas Cowboys (7-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-4), 4:25 p.m. — A long time ago, before they moved to Kansas City, the Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans. But they’re starting to look again like the modern-day Chiefs who went to the past two Super Bowls. The Cowboys and Bills are the only teams to score 40-plus points three times in 2021. Prediction: Cowboys, 40-38

Arizona Cardinals (8-2) at Seattle Seahawks (3-6), 4:25 p.m. — The Cardinals still are not certain about the health status of Kyler Murray, but they are certain of this — they are not the same team without him. Russell Wilson’s return from a broken finger did not go well last week. Don’t expect that to happen two games in a row. Prediction: Seahawks, 27-21

Steelers (5-3-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-4), 8:20 p.m. — After a 4-1 start that included victories against the Chiefs, Raiders and Browns, the Chargers have lost some of the energy in their lightning bolt, losing three of their past four games. Meanwhile, the Steelers haven’t lost in their past five games (OK, I know they have a tie). Prediction: Chargers, 23-20

MONDAY

New York Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3), 8:15 p.m. — Tom Brady might be 5-1 lifetime against the Giants in the regular season, but they deprived him of two more Lombardi trophies in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI. Brady’s new team is coming off back-to-back road losses, but the Bucs are 4-0 and averaging 40.5 points at home. Prediction: Buccaneers, 40-17

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Wife Drama

The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, narrowly escaping the Detroit Lions, but there’s been plenty of postgame drama with Baker Mayfield and Co. Mayfield reportedly declined to speak with the media following Sunday’s win. It’s unclear why Mayfield declined to speak with reporters. “Baker Mayfield was the 1st player off...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021

Jim Brown is considered to be one of the greatest running backs and greatest players in NFL history. He is also included in all of the NFL’s Anniversary All-Time Teams. In this one, we will learn about Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021. Jim Brown’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Atlanta Falcons 25 0#Pittsburgh Post Gazette#Sunday Detroit Lions#Steelers#Buffalo Bills#Washington Football Team
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Latest On Star QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s lack of availability has bled into Week 12. After missing this past Sunday’s 16-13 win against the Chicago Bears, the Baltimore Ravens’ star quarterback missed Tuesday’s walkthrough with the team, per ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley. While he did not participate, he was present at team facilities. Jackson...
NFL
the buffalo bills

NFL analysts | Bills at Jets game predictions | Week 10

Will the Buffalo Bills bounce back after an embarrassing 9-6 loss to a Jacksonville Jaguars team that hadn't won a game on American soil in 14 months? Nearly our entire panel believes so, as they're backing the Bills to cover an 11.5-point spread against the inferior but feisty New York Jets on the road Sunday afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Blade

How Toledo area players fared in the NFL in Week 11

Here is how players with ties to Toledo-area high schools and colleges fared in Week 11 of NFL play:. Micah Hyde, S, Bills (Fostoria) : Started at free safety and made six combined tackles in Buffalo's 41-15 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Could the New England Patriots end up winning the AFC East?

With a 5-4 record, the New England Patriots find themselves firmly entrenched in the playoff picture in the AFC currently. With all of Sunday’s results in the books, they currently are the 7 seed in the AFC through nine weeks of play, and could move up another spot if the Pittsburgh Steelers end up losing their Monday night tilt against the Chicago Bears. It seems like New England will certainly be a part of the Wild Card race, but should they be setting their sights higher?
NFL
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy