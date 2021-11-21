Predictions for Week 11 games in the NFL

The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 on Thursday night to begin Week 11 in the National Football League. Here are Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Gerry Dulac’s predictions for the rest of the NFL’s Week 11 slate.

SUNDAY

Detroit Lions (0-8-1) at Cleveland Browns (5-5), 1 p.m. — If the Lions can run against the Browns like they did against the Steelers, it’s possible they could get out of Cleveland with more than a tie. The Lions, though, have been held to 17 or fewer points in seven of their nine games. But the Browns are at home with a banged-up Baker Mayfield. Prediction: Browns, 19-16

Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Buffalo Bills (6-3), 1 p.m. — Now that’s a little more like it for the Bills, who beat the Jets, 45-17, after managing just six points in a loss to the Jaguars. But don’t dismiss the Colts, who have won four of their past five games, though none against teams with a winning record. Prediction: Bills, 31-27

Baltimore Ravens (6-3) at Chicago Bears (3-6), 1 p.m. — Unlike the Steelers, the Ravens don’t start fast and blow double-digit leads. They start slow and charge to the finish. That, though, didn’t happen last week against the Dolphins, who shut down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense and maybe set a template for the league to follow. Prediction: Ravens, 23-16

Washington Football Team (3-6) at Carolina Panthers (5-5), 1 p.m. — Fresh off a win against Tampa Bay that ended a four-game losing streak, Washington now has to deal with Cam Newton making his return to Carolina. The sweet irony is Newton was exiled from the Panthers by Washington coach Ron Rivera. Prediction: Panthers, 31-13

San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7), 1 p.m. — If the past two weekends of the NFL hold true to form, it would only make sense for the 49ers, who looked so impressive blasting the Rams, to lose to the Jaguars. But, hey, the Jaguars have won their past two at home. Does San Francisco like humidity in November? Prediction: 49ers, 20-14

Green Bay Packers (8-2) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5), 1 p.m. — Eight of the Vikings’ nine games have been decided by one score, so it would be easy to flip their record. The Packers have won just four of the past 11 meetings and their only two losses were on the road. They don’t look like the best team in the NFC, but their record says otherwise. Prediction: Packers, 30-23

Miami Dolphins (3-7) at New York Jets (2-7), 1 p.m. — For a team that had been beaten 35-0 and 45-17 earlier in the season, the Dolphins were mighty impressive dominating the Ravens with the speed and pressure of their defense. Conversely, the Jets have allowed 45 points in each of their past two games and 175 in the past four. Prediction: Dolphins, 30-20

New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-6), 1 p.m. — The Eagles finally beat a team with a winning record when they posted a surprising 17-point victory in Denver. Now they get a chance to make it two in a row for the first time this season against the Saints, who have lost two in a row. It must be noted the Eagles are 0-4 at home. Prediction: Eagles, 30-27

Houston Texans (1-8) at Tennessee Titans (8-2), 1 p.m. — The Titans have the league’s longest winning streak and are averaging 30.5 points in those six games. Conversely, the Texans have the league’s longest losing streak and are averaging 11.3 points in those eight games. But, this is the NFL, and on any given ... nah. Prediction: Titans, 30-11

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-4), 4:05 p.m. — Both teams are not what they appeared to be a month ago. The Bengals have lost their past two by allowing 75 points. The Raiders have lost their past two because they can’t score all of a sudden. And each has an embarrassing loss in New York. Prediction: Bengals, 28-26

Dallas Cowboys (7-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-4), 4:25 p.m. — A long time ago, before they moved to Kansas City, the Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans. But they’re starting to look again like the modern-day Chiefs who went to the past two Super Bowls. The Cowboys and Bills are the only teams to score 40-plus points three times in 2021. Prediction: Cowboys, 40-38

Arizona Cardinals (8-2) at Seattle Seahawks (3-6), 4:25 p.m. — The Cardinals still are not certain about the health status of Kyler Murray, but they are certain of this — they are not the same team without him. Russell Wilson’s return from a broken finger did not go well last week. Don’t expect that to happen two games in a row. Prediction: Seahawks, 27-21

Steelers (5-3-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-4), 8:20 p.m. — After a 4-1 start that included victories against the Chiefs, Raiders and Browns, the Chargers have lost some of the energy in their lightning bolt, losing three of their past four games. Meanwhile, the Steelers haven’t lost in their past five games (OK, I know they have a tie). Prediction: Chargers, 23-20

MONDAY

New York Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3), 8:15 p.m. — Tom Brady might be 5-1 lifetime against the Giants in the regular season, but they deprived him of two more Lombardi trophies in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI. Brady’s new team is coming off back-to-back road losses, but the Bucs are 4-0 and averaging 40.5 points at home. Prediction: Buccaneers, 40-17