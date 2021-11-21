ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

The #1 Best Food to Reduce Visceral Fat, According to Science

By Emily Shiffer
EatThis
EatThis
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqdMo_0d3DKKH300
Shutterstock

Body fat is not all bad. In fact, you need it to survive. According to the American Heart Association, body fat not only helps keep your body warm, but it's also essential for absorbing nutrients and producing important hormones. However, there is one type that is bad for your health: visceral fat.

"Visceral fat is a type of body fat stored within your abdominal cavity that wraps around your internal organs; your liver, stomach and intestines," says Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "It is not the same as the stomach fat you may see."

Although visceral fat is not visible, it is the kind that can seriously impact your health.

"Visceral fat can negatively impact your overall health by raising your blood pressure; increases your risk for developing certain conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, insulin resistance, certain cancers," says Ehsani.

One way to reduce visceral fat is to make some dietary adjustments. And one of the best foods you can eat is plain, non-fat Greek yogurt.

Why Greek yogurt can help reduce visceral fat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4opu_0d3DKKH300
Shutterstock

"Research has suggested that foods rich in protein, calcium, and vitamin D may be linked to less visceral fat," says Ehsani. "Therefore plain, non-fat or low-fat Greek yogurt is #1 food that people should be adding to their diet if they are looking to reduce visceral fat."

One of the biggest benefits is its protein punch.

"Plain, non-fat Greek yogurt typically contains 20-23 grams of protein per 1 cup serving," says Ehsani. "Eating protein-rich foods can help reduce hunger, as it promotes feelings of satiety. It also makes you less likely to overeat when you have protein present at meal and snack times."

Protein also takes longer to digest and metabolism, thus helping you feel more full for longer. Research also finds that high protein intake is linked to a lower BMI, smaller waist circumference and better HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Plus, yogurt also contains live and active cultures known as probiotics which helps support a healthy gut microbiome.

Choosing plain Greek yogurt is key since it won't be loaded with sugar.

"The flavored varieties tend to pack added sugar, which will not help reduce visceral fat. People who eat more added sugar tend to have more visceral fat," says Ehsani.

Ehsani also suggests choosing non-fat or low-fat yogurt, as full-fat varieties contain saturated fat, and overeating saturated fat has been linked to promoting visceral fat; however, reducing your overall saturated fat intake (that includes foods like processed meats, cheese, and baked goods) is more important than making one choice to eat fat-free yogurt.

Tips to reduce visceral fat.

Besides adding some plain non-fat or low-fat Greek yogurt to your diet, other ways to prevent visceral fat according to Ehsani include:

  • Eat enough protein at each meal, and snack to keep you feeling satisfied.
  • Eat enough dietary fiber each day to keep you full for longer and support a healthy GI tract.
  • Get enough sleep. Chronic lack of sleep has been linked to overeating and weight gain.
  • Exercise regularly.
  • Drink enough water.
  • Limit alcohol intake to dietary guidelines, which is no more than 1 drink a day for women and 2 drinks a day max for men.
  • Limit high sugar and added sugar foods.

For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

One Major Effect Bananas Have on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're uncertain about how good for you bananas really are (thanks to questions about their sugar content, actual potassium level, and debates like these), here's the possible final verdict: A new study reveals why this easy-to-grab, versatile fruit may be an official thumbs-up for your diet. This weekend, digestion and nutrition researchers in Australia are highlighting one benefit of bananas you almost certainly didn't know.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food For High Cholesterol, According to a Dietitian

If you have high cholesterol, you're not alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that close to 94 million U.S. residents have high total cholesterol and that nearly half of those affected by the condition aren't currently taking medication to treat it. While a variety of factors—including...
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Gastroenterologist & These Are My Top 10 Foods For Gut Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The perfect gut health routine looks different for everyone, but incorporating nutrient-dense foods is a surefire way to get the ball rolling. Of course, food lists can become overwhelming quite quickly—there are tons of gut-healthy fruits and veggies to choose from—but integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tends to stick to 10 favorites in his regular meal plan.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Food#Cssd#Ldn#Greek#Eating
spring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
NUTRITION
easyhealthoptions.com

6 fruits anyone with blood sugar problems should be eating

If type 2 diabetes runs in your family, or if you have reason to be concerned about high blood sugar and insulin resistance, I have some exciting news for you. Recent research has pinpointed a group of fruits that can lower your diabetes risk naturally. These “superfoods” are already well...
NUTRITION
healthcanal.com

Eating These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat or visceral fat tends to appear around the midsection of your body. Depending on your food and activity level, you may gain more weight, affecting your health and well-being. This is why it’s crucial to find ways to lose excess weight. One of the best strategies to use...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Shingles, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every three Americans will develop shingles at some point in their lifetime. While the majority of people are well aware that the disease manifests itself as a blistering rash, there are many things you might not know about shingles, including why it occurs, who is most at risk and what its number one cause is. Read on to learn everything you need to know about shingles. Read on until the end so you can protect yourself—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food to Eat to Live to 100, Science Says

There are places in the world where it's very common to live to be 100 years old. But in the United States, the average life expectancy is only 77 years, which is below the average for the rest of the world. While there are things we can't control like genetics or age, there are things we can control like the food and drinks we consume. And according to research, one of the worst foods to eat if you want to live to be 100 is any type of ultra-processed food.
NUTRITION
Allrecipes.com

What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?

Picking the right bedtime snack to nosh on before getting into bed can be difficult. You need one that won't disrupt your sleep cycle or make it harder to power down. A bit of candy or a slice from dessert, for example, might taste great, but chocolate and other sweet foods can stimulate you too close to bedtime. That will make it difficult to get drowsy or to sleep soundly throughout the night.
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Latest Research: Don’t Eat Eggs! Oh, really?

If you’re reading the first sentence of this article that means the headline message (Don’t Eat Eggs!) got your attention. Unfortunately, those kinds of headlines always get attention, and we see them everywhere whenever a negative study about eggs comes out. Most of those scary headlines lead to click-bait-y blogs that regurgitate the claim that eggs are terrible for you, and we should have known that all along because, you know…the cholesterol and all.
NUTRITION
healthcanal.com

Do Bananas Cause Belly Fat Or Weight Loss? The Truth, Demystified

Is there anything better than a perfectly ripe banana right when you need something sweet?. Like all fruits and vegetables, bananas are full of fiber and micronutrients. They’re rich and delicious, too, which may have some dieters wondering whether or not overindulging in this healthy snack might throw them off track.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Best Oatmeal to Eat to Lower Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

If your doctor has ever told you that you have high cholesterol, they likely gave you specific instructions on the types of foods to eat to lower it. Maybe a high-fiber cereal, nuts and seeds, legumes, fibrous fruits and vegetables, and of course, whole grains. One of the whole grains that's likely on the list is oatmeal, which studies do show can help lower your cholesterol.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Add This Smoothie to Your Diet to Drop a Clothing Size and Heal Your Thyroid

Not long ago, natural health guru JJ Smith debuted a very special pumpkin-spice smoothie on The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz took one swig and raved: “It’s like you’re having pumpkin pie!” More than just delicious, the recipe boasts a secret superpower: It’s loaded with ingredients that “boost your thyroid speed and combat weight gain,” the doc noted. His comments kicked off an internet frenzy, and women across the country began test-driving the drink. To date, devotees have sipped off as much as a size in five days. “Even if you’re not a pumpkin-spice fan,” Smith promises, “there are seasonal ingredients you’ll love that can do great things for your thyroid and waist”
FITNESS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages You Faster, Says Science

Since time immemorial, people have been trying to find the proverbial fountain of youth—and the pursuit for an ageless appearance along with a longer, healthier life remains a major goal for countless people today. While anti-aging creams and devices, supplements that promise greater longevity, and diets that claim to turn...
SCIENCE
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy