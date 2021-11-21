ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Richard Gant

By Tiffany Raiford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Gant is a man well-known for his iconic work in Hollywood. He’s the man behind movies such as “Rocky V,” and more, and his fans love his work. He’s made a long career of taking on characters that both challenge him and delight his fans, and that’s why his fanbase...

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
Huey Haha death: TikTok star dies aged 22

Rising TikTok star Huey Haha has died aged 22, his friends have said. A comedian who had attracted more than 204,000 followers on Instagram and 448,000 on YouTube, Huey’s short-form videos received up to 4.5m views. On Wednesday 27 October, his friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos with the social media personality, writing: “Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most. “We always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same...
Five Excellent Movies Featuring The Cast Of King Richard

Will Smith is back in a biopic that features the father of Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams. The film chronicles the early lives of the popular tennis stars and their father’s dedication for his girls to become two of the greatest sports legends of all time. Smith leads a cast of talented actors who have a strong pedigree in their filmography. This article will list the five best movies that feature the cast of King Richard. They could have lead or support roles, or either be that background extra whose only purpose is to get shot in the head. However, this list will exclude animated features, so don’t expect the “classic” movie Shark Tale on here. Let’s get started with the first film on this list:
Is Sasha leaving General Hospital? Spoilers ahead

Recent General Hospital spoilers have hinted at implications surrounding Sasha Gilmore’s pregnancy and fans are now speculating whether she might leave the show. Actress Sofia Mattsson temporarily left the series earlier this year on maternity leave after welcoming her baby into the world, but could her character be leaving for good?
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
‘General Hospital’s Ingo Rademacher Apologizes To Transgender Co-Star, Calls Cassandra James “Absolutely Gorgeous”: “I Don’t Think A Transphobic Man Would Say That” – Update

UPDATE, with Rademacher response General Hospital‘s Ingo Rademacher has apologized for not crossing out the word “dude” when he re-posted a tweet from a conservative commentator in which the word was used in reference to Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health. In a new Instagram video, Rademacher, who might have already exited the soap, addresses a report in Deadline today that two of his General Hospital co-stars, including trans actor Cassandra James, had issued strong condemnations of Rademacher’s Instagram post over the weekend that copied a tweet in which a conservative podcaster labeled Levine a “dude.” The original tweet from...
‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Otis Had to Die

Over 10 seasons, we’ve seen several crucial “Chicago Fire” characters depart. A few met sadly tragic ends before concluding their time on the show. Now, “Chicago Fire” continues to reflect on the death of fireman Brian “Otis” Zvonecek after his heroic save during season eight. Zvonecek was previously played by actor Yuri Sardarov.
A brief history of all of Pete Davidson’s romantic relationships

At just 27-years-old comedian, actor and SNL star Pete Davidson has quickly established himself as quite the catch with a string of high profile relationships that would rival even some of Hollywood’s greatest ladies men. The likes of Jack Nicholson, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Warren Beatty all have reputations...
Broadway star loses another role over her refusal get Covid-19 vaccines

Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has lost yet another gig, apparently due to her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Osnes, 35, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s upcoming “Bonnie and Clyde In Concert,” according to a report in Deadline. The two-night-only, nearly sold out event, planned for Jan. 17 and 18, was set to reunite Osnes with actor Jeremy Jordan. The pair co-starred in the original 2011 Broadway production, which earned Osnes her first of two Tony nominations for best actress in a musical.
‘General Hospital’ Cast Members Show Support for Co-Star Cassandra James and Trans Community

While representatives at ABC, Disney and “General Hospital” have yet to comment on the reported exit of actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) over allegedly not complying with a vaccine mandate that went into effect on November 1, 2021, some of his co-stars are speaking out in response to his sharing a transphobic post on his Instagram story on Sunday.
What Happened To Jedidiah Duggar & Pregnant Wife Katey?

Where are Jedidiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Katey Nakatsu? Fans are looking for answers after not hearing from the couple, and they’re wondering what happened to them. The pair hasn’t shared much online in recent months, and fans are worried about what could have happened. Read on to learn everything we know about the situation so far.
