ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The First Week Of Sagittarius Season Will Be Shiny And New For 3 Zodiac Signs

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you feel the wind beneath your wings? Do you suddenly have a desire to explore the world, learn new things, and meet new people? If so, you can thank the fact that the sun is now in spontaneous, hilarious, and untethered Sagittarius. This mutable fire sign lives by its own...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 1

Related
Elite Daily

Here's The Color You Should Dye Your Hair This Winter, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

There’s nothing like a new season to make you want to do a total aesthetic change. But, as you bring back out your sweaters, pants, and turtlenecks, there’s something you still need for your full transformation: a fresh, new hair color for fall and winter. And, when it comes to choosing your new hair shade, you should look no further for inspiration than your zodiac sign, especially if you’re feeling a little indecisive.
HAIR CARE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: November 21 to 27, 2021

It’s the week between two eclipses! If last week’s lunar eclipse (on the 19th) rocked your world, hold on to your seat because a solar eclipse is coming on December 4th. There’s no rest for the weary, the only constant is change. This is especially true because Sagittarius season begins on the 21st. Unlike a change-averse and reliable Scorpio, Sagittarius gets bored very easily and is always wanting to break norms, make waves and bring the party wherever they go. (Sagittarius Taylor Swift wasn’t just going to re-release Red, she was also going to rehash all her drama with fellow Sagittarius Jake Gyllenhaal on a 10-minute extended version of “All Too Well” to entertain the masses.) Mercury follows the sun into Sagittarius on the 24th ensuring that our Thanksgiving tables will be loaded with freewheeling, philosophical, and fiery conversation.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Blood Moon On Nov. 19 Could Be Life-Changing For 4 Signs

Gird your loins, because eclipse season has officially arrived. In astrology, an eclipse is more than just a trippy phenomenon in the sky; it’s a harbinger of immeasurable change. An eclipse has the tendency to “eclipse” things out of your life, paving the way for something new and unexpected. Although the intensity of an eclipse can leave you with cosmic whiplash, you can rest assured there’s always a higher purpose to its impact. After all, an eclipse activates the lunar nodes, which brings you closer to your ultimate destiny. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the November 2021 blood moon lunar eclipse the most — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — you may come face to face with your fate.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Cry On Thanksgiving, So Show Them Some Love

Thanksgiving can be super overwhelming. Between making dinner arrangements, trying not to burn the turkey, and spending time with relatives you might not get along with, this holiday can feel a lot more stressful than relaxing. And when stress levels get high, it’s totally normal for someone to have an emotional reaction. However, some people might feel the strain more than others, because there are four zodiac signs most likely to cry on Thanksgiving 2021. If your sun or ascendant sign happens to be in Taurus, Leo, Virgo, or Scorpio, you might need an extra slice of pumpkin pie.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Poetry#Mercury
creators.com

Aries Moon Freshness

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're learning something new. See yourself as proficient in this process. Visualize yourself on a stage doing the thing. The audience perspective will be your success key. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll lead with civility, although your manners may fall into combat with other forces such...
LIFESTYLE
News Channel Nebraska

Who Is Pisces Soulmate Compatibility?

Originally Posted On: https://soulmatetwinflame.com/index.php/2020/09/20/who-is-pisces-soulmate-compatibility/. A Pisces in love is emotional. This zodiac sign is highly sensitive to the feelings of others. They care about the emotions of their partner. They can easily get hurt with words, even if the bond is not meant for them. Pisces can be emotional with...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

The November Lunar Eclipse Is About to Flip Life Upside Down For These 4 Zodiac Signs

If you thought this month's new moon put you in a silly, goofy mood, the November 2021 lunar eclipse and full moon in Taurus said, "Hold my beer." Astronomically speaking, this lunar event is exciting; the Nov. 19 partial lunar eclipse, peaking at 4:03 a.m. ET, will be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century, as well as the longest partial lunar eclipse we've witnessed in more than 500 years. Love that for the moon. For us watching at home? Not so much. Sure, it'll be a pretty, blood-red moon to take grainy pictures of, but the Nov. 19 lunar eclipse and full moon's astrology might not seem as pretty. If you're one of the fixed zodiac signs, you may find that the emotional meaning of the November 2021 lunar eclipse and full moon hits you really hard, largely because you're usually more resistant to change. This isn't a reason to freak out. Rather, it's a reason to prepare and practice self-care.
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21) It’s been a hectic time for you, and you might want to take a break to restore both body and soul. You’ll then be set to face new challenges later this month. SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21) It’s a good idea to take...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
Allure

The Personalities of a Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, and Virgo, According to P1Harmony

P1Harmony's staff requested I talk about astrology with the sextet while they are in town, mostly because the members have strong opinions on their star signs, and I love an opportunity to flex my zodiac knowledge. I was warned that Keeho, in particular, is a non-believer. In-person, he confirms this, noting his older sister got him into it when he was younger. These days, however, "I think my personality changes a lot, so it doesn't match at all," Keeho explains. (Spoiler alert: It actually does to a T, but I'll get into that soon enough.) Intak also firmly believes he's nothing like a typical Virgo.
ASTRONOMY
pghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Nov. 18-24

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):. "Some people become so expert at reading between the lines they don't read the lines," wrote author Margaret Millar. That's not a common problem for you Scorpios. You are an expert at reading between the lines, but that doesn't cause you to miss the simple facts. Better than any other sign of the zodiac, you are skilled at seeing both secret and obvious things. Given the astrological omens that will be active for you during the rest of 2021, I suspect this skill of yours will be a virtual superpower. And even more than usual, the people in your life will benefit from your skill at naming the truth.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in November, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

November is a bit dramatic in its own right: It's the opening act for the big show that is the holiday season. This year, however, the universe is bringing its fair share of drama, too, with a lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 19 kicking off the final eclipse season of the year. Known as celestial wild cards, eclipses bring surprise, change, and newness—and because "they cast a hue for weeks before and after their occurrence, the whole of the month could feel eclipse-y," says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. Paired with a handful of other celestial transits, this upcoming eclipse will play a part in determining the best day in November, astrologically, for each zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

4 Zodiac Signs At Risk Of Breaking Up Over Thanksgiving Break

As wonderful as Thanksgiving is, it also provides a lot of fodder for potential arguments. You might fight with your parents over which sides to serve with the turkey. You might fight with your siblings over who gets the last piece of apple pie. And that’s before we even get into potential tension with romantic partners. If you're seeing your SO for the first time since you both left for college, bringing a new boyfriend or girlfriend home for the holidays, or just reevaluating your relationship ahead of cuffing season, you might have a turning point ahead. Your relationship could move to the next level, or maybe, the trials and tests of Thanksgiving will lead to a split.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 22

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects could reap surprising benefits. Discover forgotten or lost treasures. Clear spaces for new purposes. Renovate and readjust for family comfort and support. Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can learn what you need....
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs together make a power couple

You might not be the best judge of who is best for you unless you are a relationship therapist. Different personalities attract different people, and some of them are simply the perfect partners for each other. Primarily because their marriage exudes power and love. With determination, wit, ambition, and love, the ideal power couple overcomes all odds.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Thanksgiving Will Be Extra Special

There’s something about Thanksgiving that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Regardless of how you feel about this quintessentially American holiday, there are so many ways you can slip into the spirit of it all. Thanksgiving is an opportunity to gather with your family and loved ones, and that alone is a reason to love it. You spend the whole day cooking comfort dishes such as mac ‘n’ cheese, pumpkin pie, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and of course, the renowned turkey. By the time it’s all over, your belly should feel just as full of food as your heart feels full of love. However, there’s a reason these lucky zodiac signs will have have the best Thanksgiving 2021 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — and astrology has everything to do with it.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your Thanksgiving Horoscope Has “Expect The Unexpected” Written All Over It

Despite the celebratory energy that comes with every holiday season, you never really know what the festivities have in store. That is, until you check the astro-weather, of course. It’s no secret that the cosmos works in mysterious ways, but your Thanksgiving 2021 horoscope has “expect the unexpected” written all over it.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Watch You

Netflix’s You is all anyone can talk about at the moment, and for so many good reasons. Though the thriller centers around crime, there’s also a great deal of lust, love, and longing. I’ll be the first to admit that many of the actions Joe and Love take part in are very bad, but you can’t deny how oddly easy it is to relate to these flawed characters sometimes. Of course, the strong emotions portrayed in the series speak to some people, particularly specific zodiac signs, more than others. Virgos would likely pick apart the way Joe and Love attempt to clean up the messes they make, while Sagittarians would likely get bored of the show before it got to the good parts. The two zodiac signs most likely to watch You, however, are Libras and Scorpios — but for very different reasons.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy