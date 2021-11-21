The First Week Of Sagittarius Season Will Be Shiny And New For 3 Zodiac Signs

If you thought this month's new moon put you in a silly, goofy mood, the November 2021 lunar eclipse and full moon in Taurus said, "Hold my beer." Astronomically speaking, this lunar event is exciting; the Nov. 19 partial lunar eclipse, peaking at 4:03 a.m. ET, will be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century, as well as the longest partial lunar eclipse we've witnessed in more than 500 years. Love that for the moon. For us watching at home? Not so much. Sure, it'll be a pretty, blood-red moon to take grainy pictures of, but the Nov. 19 lunar eclipse and full moon's astrology might not seem as pretty. If you're one of the fixed zodiac signs, you may find that the emotional meaning of the November 2021 lunar eclipse and full moon hits you really hard, largely because you're usually more resistant to change. This isn't a reason to freak out. Rather, it's a reason to prepare and practice self-care.

