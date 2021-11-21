ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkey repatriates seven citizens held in eastern Libya

 3 days ago

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Seven Turkish citizens who were being held in eastern Libya have been brought back safely to Turkey, the country’s foreign ministry said on Sunday. The seven...

Libya’s eastern commander Haftar announces election bid

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) -Eastern commander Khalifa Haftar will run in Libya’s presidential elections due next month, he announced in a televised speech on Tuesday. “Elections are the only way out of the severe crisis that our country has plunged into,” said Haftar, who was expected to formally register later on Tuesday at the election centre in Benghazi.
WORLD
spectrumnews1.com

Building collapses in eastern Turkey, some may be trapped

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescue workers in Turkey were searching for people trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed Tuesday in eastern Turkey. The governor of Malatya province, Aydin Barus, said 15 people were thought to be in the two-story building at the time of the collapse in the city of Malatya but he could not give an exact number for those who remained trapped. He said rescue workers had heard from one person under the rubble and were trying to reach him or her.
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Libya's Eastern Forces Say 300 Foreign Mercenaries to Leave

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya's eastern-based forces have agreed to repatriate 300 foreign mercenaries from their area of control after a request from France, a military official said a day before Paris hosts an international conference on the crisis. The move is intended to stimulate a U.N.-backed agreement struck last...
MILITARY
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
Politics
Middle East
Stereogum

Omar Souleyman Held On Terrorism Charges In Turkey

Syrian musician Omar Souleyman has been arrested in Turkey on terrorism charges, the Guardian reports. He is being detained and questioned by Turkish authorities about alleged associations with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish militant separatist political organization and armed guerrilla movement operating in Turkey. Souleyman’s son denies the...
WORLD
AFP

'Murder every day': Turkish women fearful after treaty exit

Turkish women feel more vulnerable and legally unprotected since Turkey withdrew from a convention that activists argued helped deter male violence, according to women's campaign groups. The landmark Istanbul Convention came into force in 2014 and laid the way for a Europe-wide legal framework to tackle, prevent and prosecute violence against women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote

The UN special envoy for Libya has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation without giving Security Council members a reason, a spokesman for the world body said Tuesday. The Security Council recently split over whether to reconfigure the leadership of the global body's political mission in Libya, with several members calling for the envoy's post to be transferred from Geneva to Tripoli.
WORLD
AFP

Sudan still 'at mercy of military' after PM returns: experts

When Sudan's top general reinstated the ousted premier in a televised palace ceremony Sunday, he did not reverse last month's coup d'etat so much as "whitewash" it, say analysts. Releasing frail-looking Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from house arrest may have eased pressure from the international community, but the episode ultimately proved the military's grip on power, they warn. "The coming cabinet will be under the threat of a coup every day. They are effectively at the mercy of the military," Magdi al-Gizouli, a Sudan expert at the Rift Valley Institute, told AFP. "It's a complete capitulation of the prime minister and his allies."
WORLD
AFP

Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Explainer: Germany’s incoming government won’t ditch U.S. nuclear bombs

BERLIN (Reuters) – NATO allies received a reassuring message from Germany’s incoming government on Wednesday when they scoured its policy plans: Berlin will remain part of NATO’s nuclear sharing agreement. According to the coalition deal, Germany will not ask the United States to remove its nuclear bombs from German soil...
POLITICS
AFP

UN envoy to Libya ready to stay on for election, despite resignation

A day after the UN said its Libya envoy was quitting, the official himself told the Security Council Wednesday he would remain in the job until after the war-torn country's crucial presidential elections next month. During a monthly meeting of the Security Council on Libya, Jan Kubis said he had tendered his resignation on November 17 to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The UN chief waited until Tuesday to accept his resignation, telling him, according to Kubis, that it would be "effective on 10th of December," and informing the 15 members of the Security Council, some of whom told media on Wednesday they still did not know the reason behind the envoy's decision. "In the resignation letter to the Secretary-General I confirmed my readiness to continue as the Special Envoy to a transitional period and that in my opinion should cover the electoral period to ensure business continuity provided it is a feasible option," Kubis said.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Analysis – Erdogan unbowed by critics, leaving little stopping lira’s collapse

ANKARA (Reuters) – Little stands in the way of Turkey’s currency collapse expanding into a deeper economic crisis after President Tayyip Erdogan ignored appeals, even from within his government, to reverse policy, according to top officials and analysts. Two people familiar with internal discussions said some government officials are uncomfortable...
BUSINESS
AFP

Ethiopia PM reaches front line to fight rebels: state media

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived at the front line where government forces are battling rebels from the northernmost Tigray region, state-affiliated media said Wednesday. International alarm has mounted over the escalating year-long conflict, prompting foreign governments to tell their citizens to leave amid fears the Tigrayan rebels could march on the capital Addis Ababa. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, "is now leading the counter-offensive" and "has been giving leadership from the battlefield as of yesterday," Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported. It was not clear where exactly Abiy, a former radio operator in the military who rose to lieutenant-colonel, had deployed, and state media did not broadcast images of him in the field.
POLITICS

