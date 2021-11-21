ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CVS Health to close 900 stores over three years

By Christopher Hutton, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharmacy provider CVS Health says it will close 900 of its stores in the next three years. CVS said Thursday it would begin closing stores, with an estimated average of 300 stores closing per year. It will also refocus its attention on stores specializing in health services over retail, as well...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

CVS Pharmacy Closing Hundreds Of U.S. Locations

You would think in the day and age of an ongoing pandemic, and a large portion of the population that is elderly that a pharmaceutical company would have no issues staying relevant. But that is not the case for CVS. The company announced that it would be closing nearly 1 in 10 of its retail locations around the nation, according to CNN.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

CVS Isn't Closing Its Doors--It's Becoming The Company It Set Out To Be Nearly 60 Years Ago

CVS announced its plans to begin closing its doors--about 900 locations across the country. Though that looks like a lot, it's only 10 percent of the company's retail locations. Though don't expect the remaining 90 percent to look 100 percent like CVS stores as we know them. Because the big news is really less about its closures and more about what's to come for the future of the pharmaceutical retailer. And that's the accessibility of healthcare services across the nation. What CVS is doing is exactly what it set out to do when it first launched nearly six decades ago in 1963.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Cdc
CNN

CVS is closing 900 stores, and the big winner is Dollar General

New York (CNN Business) — CVS is heading in the wrong direction: Traditional pharmacies are on the decline, and America's largest drug store chain plans to close about one in 10 of its outdated locations. One company is particularly primed to take advantage — and it's not Walgreens or Rite Aid.
BUSINESS
EatThis

This Major Chain Just Announced it is Closing 900 Stores

During the coronavirus pandemic, drugstores have proven more essential than ever, offering vaccines tests and other remedies. Soon, there will be less of one chain, at least when it comes to a brick and mortar presence: CVS will close 900 stores. "Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company," said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health. "We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence." Read on to see how this might affect a location near you—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walgreens
ncadvertiser.com

7 retail stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year

After a Thanksgiving and Black Friday that felt decidedly different in 2020, all signs point toward the holiday being nearly back to full power this year. Despite the pandemic raging on for a second holiday season, you can expect early-morning lines and crowded stores to return in force for America’s retail holiday this year.
RETAIL
The Independent

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart held responsible for fuelling deadly opioid crisis in landmark verdict

Three major US pharmacy chains did not do enough to stem excessive amounts of highly addictive opioid pills flooding into two Ohio counties, a jury in a landmark trial found on Tuesday.CVS, Walgreens and Walmart created a public nuisance by allowing 140 million prescription painkillers to be distributed in just two counties from their pharmacies, the jury ruled, in a verdict that is likely to have implications for thousands of similar lawsuits against pharmacies and opioid distributors nationwide. It was the first time the major pharmacies had completed a trial in which they were accused of fuelling an epidemic...
LAW
Best Life

This Iconic Retailer Is Closing All But 6 Stores by the End of 2021

The retail world has been in a state of change for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic affected shopping. In many cases, many shops that were once household names across the U.S. have been shrinking and shifting for nearly a decade as tastes change and more people take their purchases online. Now, one iconic retailer is planning on closing all but six of its remaining stores before the end of the year. Read on to see which beloved big box is nearly bygone.
RETAIL
CBS LA

Target To Close All Stores On Thanksgiving Day Permanently Moving Forward

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target announced Monday that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year and beyond, joining other large retailers who have made a similar decision. Target decided to close on Thanksgiving last November, during the height of the pandemic. Earlier this year, it announced it would close on Thanksgiving Day again. On Monday, however, the company went a step further and said that it would close its stores on every Thanksgiving Day moving forward. Target CEO Brian Cornell said the move was in response to the overwhelmingly positive response it received from employees. “Today, I’m making it official:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFist

Two SF Walgreens Locations Will Permanently Close Tomorrow; Another to Cease Operating Wednesday

And these three closures will come after the Walgreens stores on Ocean Avenue and Mission Street in San Francisco were shuttered for good earlier this month. By now, you've likely heard about how Walgreens announced last month it intended to close five local branches in San Francisco by the end of November, citing rampant shoplifting as a viable means to create a growing number of pharmacy deserts in the city (and country). Well, today is the last day of operation for two of those stores: the one on 745 Clement Street and a location at 300 Gough Street. This pair of stores follows the first two locations to close this month; those were at 550 Ocean Avenue and 4645 Mission Street; the last Walgreens store, the one at 3400 Cesar Chavez Street, will close on November 17.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
EatThis

After Closing Hundreds of Locations In Recent Years, These Dine-In Chains Are Growing Again

After a pandemic slump and an ongoing strategy of shutting down unprofitable locations, several chains have now begun to speak of major expansion again. Starbucks closed as many as 600 locations during the pandemic but has announced major growth with 500 new openings slated for the new fiscal year that started just a few weeks ago. And Shake Shack, which has seen a major decline in sales at its urban locations, recently announced the biggest expansion to date, which will take place in 2022 and add some 45 to 50 Shacks across the United States.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy