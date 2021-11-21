CVS Health to close 900 stores over three years

During the coronavirus pandemic, drugstores have proven more essential than ever, offering vaccines tests and other remedies. Soon, there will be less of one chain, at least when it comes to a brick and mortar presence: CVS will close 900 stores. "Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company," said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health. "We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence." Read on to see how this might affect a location near you—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

