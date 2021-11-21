ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens vs. Bears: How to watch, listen, and stream

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Balimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2021 season. It marks Baltimore’s second-consecutive game on the road, with their last being a disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Meanwhile, Chicago is coming off of their bye and will look to make a statement.

This is the first time that the two teams will be matching up with each other since the 2017 season, when the Bears defeated the Ravens 27-24 in overtime. Both organizations look a lot different now, with new quarterbacks now at the helm for each.

Below we look at how to watch, listen to and stream Baltimore’s Week 11 matchup with Chicago.

Game information:

Teams: Baltimore Ravens @ Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, November 21st

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)

  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Radio:

National Radio: Sports USA

  • Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Mark Carrier (analyst)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

