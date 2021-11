VALPARAISO – Caitlin Morrison’s decision to return to the Valparaiso women’s basketball team for a sixth year was ultimately an easy one. That doesn’t mean Morrison didn’t ponder her options when the NCAA granted all basketball players an additional year of eligibility following a season marred by COVID-19. The 24-year-old forward initially waved off any thought of returning to college basketball, but as time went on, and text messages from teammates poured in, Morrison finally came to terms with the simplest of truths.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO