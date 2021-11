Boris Johnson has said he is “shocked” and “appalled” that at least 30 migrants drowned in the Channel after their inflatable boat sank on Wednesday. The prime minister’s comments, which also included a promise to help France tackle people smuggling, came after a French official confirmed the latest death toll. “What I know is that there were 50 people on this boat. What I have heard is that there are 30 people who have died, and about five or six who have been found,” Jean-Marc Puissesseau, the president of the ports of Calais and Bolougne, told the BBC.A French coastguard official...

U.K. ・ 34 MINUTES AGO