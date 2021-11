Running off at the typewriter. … OK, I’ve got a simple solution that will fix the issues of two wayward football organizations in North Florida. Are you ready? Urban Meyer should become the new coach of the Florida Gators and Dan Mullen should become the new coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams would be much better off. I’ve always thought Mullen is much better suited as a coach in ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO