Ethiopia's civil war: Five reasons why history won't repeat itself

A day after the UN said its Libya envoy was quitting, the official himself told the Security Council Wednesday he would remain in the job until after the war-torn country's crucial presidential elections next month. During a monthly meeting of the Security Council on Libya, Jan Kubis said he had tendered his resignation on November 17 to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The UN chief waited until Tuesday to accept his resignation, telling him, according to Kubis, that it would be "effective on 10th of December," and informing the 15 members of the Security Council, some of whom told media on Wednesday they still did not know the reason behind the envoy's decision. "In the resignation letter to the Secretary-General I confirmed my readiness to continue as the Special Envoy to a transitional period and that in my opinion should cover the electoral period to ensure business continuity provided it is a feasible option," Kubis said.

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO