Our Next WeatherMaker brings strong winds, tumbling temperatures

By FOX 11 Meteorologist Justin Steinbrinck
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- An abrupt change to our mild weekend weather is arriving as we go through our Sunday. Our Next WeatherMaker is poised to sweep through Wisconsin this afternoon, bringing with it a quick burst...

