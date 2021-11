The Warriors held off a resilient Timberwolves team, picking up their sixth consecutive win with a 123-110 victory at Chase Center on Wednesday. The Dubs were rolling on both sides of the ball, with Andrew Wiggins fueling early offense and finishing with a team-high 35 points. Though the Dubs gained their biggest lead of the night in the second quarter (20), the Timberwolves used a 9-0 spurt in the third frame and 48-point production from Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards in attempt to close the double-digit deficit.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO