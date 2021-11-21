ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States Investigating Social Media For Targeting Children

KABC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) — A number of states, including California, are investigating Instagram for targeting children amid accusations the social media platform knows its product can be harmful. New York Attorney General Letitia James called Instagram, Facebook and...

www.kabc.com

KABC

Is This A Good Marketing Slogan: “Welcome To California, The Abortion State” ?

(Sacramento, CA) — California is making plans to be the “nation’s abortion provider”. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has asked a group of reproductive health experts to devise policies to strengthen the state’s “abortion infrastructure”. This advocacy comes after a new Texas law that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. California expects a surge in out-of-state patients, especially if the U.S. Supreme Court guts abortion rights nationally. Lawmakers plan to begin debating the ideas when they reconvene in January. Is this really why people come to California?
psychologytoday.com

Social Media and the Magical Mirror

Mirrors induce self-focused awareness, which can be distressing. Social media apps are mirrors that reveal aspects of ourselves we'd rather not see. Social media reveals, rather than causes, political polarization. In my last post, we talked about the psychology of social media use and mental health. I made the case...
KQED

States are Investigating how Instagram Impacts Children's Mental and Physical Health

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general is investigating how Instagram attracts and potentially harms children and young adults. The probe follows revelations from a whistleblower about how Instagram's parent company Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has studied the risks of the photo-sharing app to its youngest users, including exacerbating body image issues for some teenage girls.
mynews13.com

State attorneys general investigate Instagram for potential harm to children

A coalition of state attorneys general launched an investigation into Instagram’s parent company Meta Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for its potentially harmful psychological effects on young children. In a statement released Thursday, the group of eight attorneys general said they are “examining the company's conduct and whether Meta or...
KAAL-TV

Motivational speaker addresses how social media impacts children

(ABC 6 News) - Mister Brown is a motivational speaker and addressed students in Austin Wednesday to discuss making better choices that create better lives. He sat down with ABC 6 News Anchor Betsy Singer to discuss why it's important to share that message as well as how social media impacts children.
wach.com

USC Professor talks impact of social media dangers among children

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - Technology isn't going anywhere and it isn't slowing down, and with such easy access, especially for children, there is a layer of danger, according to USC sociology professor Mathieu Deflem. "Children may be more thoughtless about what they're doing in general, and therefore even more likely...
lariatnews.com

The secrets of a social media influencer

Exclusive insight from Lily Haron on the challenges of being an influencer. Many people consider a job as an online influencer to be quite simple and most times superficial. Lifestyle, fashion, beauty, gaming, comedic and activist influencers have all been criticized for having “easy” lifestyles and an “undemanding” career. However, becoming an influencer can be much more complex than many people think it may be.
Shropshire Star

Prevent adults from direct messaging children, Ofcom tells social media firms

The proposals in the Online Harms Bill include fines of up to £18 million or 10% of companies’ global turnover. Social media companies should face sanctions if they do not prevent adults from directly messaging children, the head of Ofcom has reportedly said. The communications watchdog will regulate the sector...
spglobal.com

Social media critics may have wrong target in federal push for algorithm opt-out

U.S. lawmakers' focus on recommender algorithms in a recent pair of bills may be ineffective as legislators seek to address broader harms caused by social media platforms. The algorithms have become the center of legislative attention, including a bipartisan, bicameral push to mandate an option for users to opt out of personalized content targeting. The move comes after leaked documents from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen highlighted how the platforms impact teenage girls' mental health, among other concerns, including promulgating hate speech. Recommender algorithms, automated tools that make content more personalized and social media more addictive, ultimately design what users see online.
The Guardian

Social Media Associate Director

Love leading content rich multi-market social media campaigns for big global brands and seeking a new challenge? Social Media Associate Directors read on… The Firm: Top Tier Global Communications Consultancy This client is one of the most successful firms in the market with a global reach and a pedigree for delivering award winning, creative and truly integrated big budget campaigns for huge brands. During the last 18 months, they have grown from strength to strength with a number of strategic hires adding excellent experience and creative insights as well as attracting more top clients. This growth has seen widespread industry recognition for client campaigns and further gongs celebrating their supportive culture, training and development. The Role: Social Media Associate Director This Social Media Associate Director role will partner SLT and the team Director, while leading c.10 social media and digital professionals, and partnering international teams in APAC. The role will lead multi platform integrated campaigns, targeting b2b and b2c audiences, while utilising paid and organic strategies across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn. You will need:
