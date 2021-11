Mac Jones produced arguably the best game of his young NFL career Sunday as the New England Patriots dominated the Cleveland Browns 45-7 in Week 10. After building a 24-7 halftime lead, the Patriots rolled in the second half to their fourth straight win, swinging all the way back from a 2-4 start to the 2021 campaign. When the Patriots drafted Jones with the No. 15 overall pick, they had their quarterback of the future, but many figured it would be a rebuilding year for Bill Belichick and company.

