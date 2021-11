Eddie Bernice Johnson, described by some as the dean of the Texas congressional delegation, has announced she won’t be running for a 16th term. Johnson has spent more than 40 years in public office, nearly 30 of those years representing Texas’ 30th Congressional District, which covers much of the city of Dallas and Dallas County. She was the first nurse to be elected to the U.S Congress, the first Black woman elected to state public office from Dallas, as well as the first African American and woman to be the chair of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO