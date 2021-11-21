ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Reminder: “Elect A Scrooge” Annual Contest Donations due November 23rd at Noon

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Area Chamber’s annual Elect A Scrooge Contest Donations are due Tuesday, November 23rd at Noon.

Kelsey Beschorner, Program Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, said Eleanor Hoover, who passed away in 2019, organized the contest beginning in 2002 just one year after the inaugural Lighted Parade.

The Scrooge contestants raise money and collect non-perishable food items for the Atlantic Food Pantry. The 2021 candidates include: Ray Paulin, Atlantic Bottling; Tom Cappel, Deter Motor Company & Atlantic Fire Department; and Kelli Anstey, Fareway.

Contestants are responsible for collecting and submitting their points to the Chamber by November 23rd at noon. The contestant with the most points will be named Scrooge and all proceeds will benefit the Atlantic Food Pantry. Winner of the Scrooge Contest serves as the Grand Marshal in the Lighted Parade on December 4th at 6 PM in Downtown Atlantic. Cash donations are worth 5 points on the dollar and one non-perishable item earns the contestants one point.

This year, the Atlantic Food Pantry is asking for a specific list of food items, with a focus on monetary donations due to limited storage space. The money will help them purchase food items as needed, including meat and refrigerated items.

Donations to a contestant can be made by delivering food or funds to their drop off locations.

For more information please call the Chamber at 712.243.3017 or email chamber@atlanticiowa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Rotary Auction Deemed a Success

(Atlantic) The 38th Annual Atlantic Rotary Club Auction held on Saturday night generated $35,400 for the community. The raffle drawing totaled $7,900.00, and roughly $4,000 will go towards SHIFT ATL, a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission to revitalize Atlantic through projects, services, and programs that will enhance the community and foster a sense of growth.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Chef: There’s Just 1 Main Goal When Cooking The Turkey

(Des Moines, IA). — There are a lot of ways to cook a turkey and but the director of the Iowa Culinary Institute at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) says every method has one goal. Chef John Andres (Ahn-draz) says that’s to keep the meat moist. “You are always kind of in a battle between getting the outside of your turkey nice and caramelized and roasted — and at the same time, you want to retain moisture in the meat,” he says. Andres says he likes the traditional sides to go with his Thanksgiving turkey. But, he has a fresh take on the old standby green bean casserole and makes it without canned mushroom soup. He says caramelize fresh onion to go on top. Andres says there are a lot of different recipes available online.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reminder: Harvest Market in Atlantic Monday

(Atlantic) Harvest Market is being held at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic on Monday, November 22 from 3-7 pm. Brigham Hoegh is the Market Manager…. Hoegh said there will be over 25 vendors and there will be an excellent variety. Hoegh said Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food and A-Town...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy