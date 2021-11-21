Reminder: “Elect A Scrooge” Annual Contest Donations due November 23rd at Noon

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Area Chamber’s annual Elect A Scrooge Contest Donations are due Tuesday, November 23rd at Noon.

Kelsey Beschorner, Program Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, said Eleanor Hoover, who passed away in 2019, organized the contest beginning in 2002 just one year after the inaugural Lighted Parade.

The Scrooge contestants raise money and collect non-perishable food items for the Atlantic Food Pantry. The 2021 candidates include: Ray Paulin, Atlantic Bottling; Tom Cappel, Deter Motor Company & Atlantic Fire Department; and Kelli Anstey, Fareway.

Contestants are responsible for collecting and submitting their points to the Chamber by November 23rd at noon. The contestant with the most points will be named Scrooge and all proceeds will benefit the Atlantic Food Pantry. Winner of the Scrooge Contest serves as the Grand Marshal in the Lighted Parade on December 4th at 6 PM in Downtown Atlantic. Cash donations are worth 5 points on the dollar and one non-perishable item earns the contestants one point.

This year, the Atlantic Food Pantry is asking for a specific list of food items, with a focus on monetary donations due to limited storage space. The money will help them purchase food items as needed, including meat and refrigerated items.

Donations to a contestant can be made by delivering food or funds to their drop off locations.

For more information please call the Chamber at 712.243.3017 or email chamber@atlanticiowa.com.