‘Share the Warmth’ kids boot event Monday, Nov. 22

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 3 days ago

While freezing winter temperatures keep many adults indoors, children want to play outside. While all the giggles, laughter and smiles are wonderful to see; frostbite is a major concern. According to MN Dept. of Health, “Frostbite is a type of injury caused by freezing. It leads to a loss of feeling...

kmvt

Elementary kids receive winter boots donation

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All children at Shoshone Elementary School got a new pair of winter boots on Thursday as part of Optum Idaho’s “give cold feet the boot” campaign. This is the third year that Optum Idaho has been able to partner up with D&B supply to do this.
SHOSHONE, ID
Times-Republican

Turkey giveaway event is Nov. 23

At 2 p.m. on Nov. 23, the Marshalltown Police Department is partnering with Radio Z 95.5-Tama and its sponsors, to assist families in need this Thanksgiving. Free turkeys will be available on a first come, first served basis. No questions asked. No pre-qualification required. No RSVP required. This event will...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Duluth News Tribune

Winter boot giveaway for kids comes to Virginia next week

The Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency will conduct its first “Share the Warmth” kids' winter boot event from 2-7 p.m. Monday in Virginia. The agency will distribute more than 700 pairs of new winter boots to families from its Virginia office, 702 Third Ave. S. Children will receive new boots and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia State
Brenham Banner-Press

Gift of warmth

Many local senior citizens in Washington County will stay warm this winter after a blanket and heater drive brought in many donations. The Rotary Club of Washington County and Brenham National Bank partnered together to help local seniors stay warm this winter. After receiving donations during the Share the Warmth Blanket and Heater Drive, the two groups distributed new heaters and blankets at the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center Nov. 10.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
#Amputation#Meadowlands#Boots#Hygiene#Crow#Mn Dept#Health#Aeoa#L M Supply#The Aeoa Virginia Office#Upper Lakes Foods#Super One#Community Action Program#Community Action Agencies#Chisago
The Free Press

Heilman: Different boots keep warmth in, moisture out

As days get shorter and nights grow colder, Minnesotans know instinctively what is at hand: cold feet season. Winter recreationists of all kinds know what I’m talking about — it can ruin a day afield when little piggies go numb. My own problems with cold feet started a few years...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Northern Lights annual ski swap and sale is Dec. 7

Northern Lights Nordic Ski Club will hold their annual swap and sale of used Cross-Country Skis and gear on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4-6 p.m., at Central Square Mall in Grand Rapids. Items may be brought in for sale by owner or donation to the club on Monday, Dec. 6...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
CBS Denver

Dry Weather Putting Castle Pines’ Christmas Fireworks Show In Jeopardy

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Red flag warnings in Colorado are becoming more common and concerning, even as we inch closer to December. It’s certainly top of mind for fire crews, as well as event organizers planning anything outdoors. The City of Castle Pines is hoping to have a fireworks show next week, but Mother Nature may force them to cancel. (credit: CBS) “It really brings out a lot of people,” Hannah Button, Communications Manager for the city of Castle Pines, said of fireworks shows. “It provides the sense of community, a sense of awe.” The city is hosting its Tree Lighting celebration on...
CASTLE PINES, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs, Hidden Valley Resorts Begin Making Their Own Snow

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow is falling in the Laurel Highlands. Seven Springs and Hidden Valley are both taking advantage of the cold weather and have begun making their own snow. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Seven Springs also has added a new chairlift, saying it will get yo to the top of their slopes faster than the old one. It’s unclear when the slopes will open for the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Stroll Through A Lush Forested Area On The Owl Creek Reservoir Trail In Pennsylvania

An hour or two outdoors can do so much for the soul, can’t it? Even if we’re having a lousy day, we can spend a bit of time in the sunshine, drinking in the fresh air, and listening to the still of nature as our mood steadily improves. Owl Creek Reservoir Trail in Pennsylvania provides […] The post Stroll Through A Lush Forested Area On The Owl Creek Reservoir Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail 5 Juveniles In Custody After Stolen Car Chase On I-694 ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNESOTA STATE
The Mountaineer

Hope for the Holidays event is Nov. 22

The third annual Haywood County Hope for the Holidays resource drive-thru event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at First United Methodist Church, 566 S. Haywood St. Waynesville. Drive by to receive the following for free — an informational packet of Haywood County resources; a...
Brainerd Dispatch

Special Events - Nov. 17

Every $1 from every pint sold from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Jack Pine Brewery at 15593 Edgewood Drive in Baxter will be donated to the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd. All proceeds will support the downtown nonprofit’s arts programming and help provide arts opportunities and education for everyone...
BRAINERD, MN
momjunction.com

15 Best Rain Boots For Kids To Get In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. The pitter-patter of the rain leaves behind puddles of water and muddy...
APPAREL
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Shop small this holiday season: Local communities rely on small businesses for a continued vibrant and diverse economy

The small and charming boutique style shops, breweries, coffee shops, locally owned restaurants and small locally owned service industry businesses give Grand Rapids, Minnesota an economic advantage to those communities that only feature large, corporate owned franchise businesses. When locals own, operate, and invest in small businesses, the community benefits in many ways.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN

