HP Pavilion Aero 13 review: Taking Off

We pride ourselves on our painstaking performance benchmark tests, but benchmarks aren't everything. The HP ZBook Fury 15 G8 (starts at $2,369; $5,750 as tested) is a spectacularly fast and powerful mobile workstation, ready to rip through the most demanding jobs in 3D rendering or CGI, computer-aided design (CAD), or data science, but its fellow 15.6-inch flagships—the recently reviewed Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 and Dell Precision 7560—were a few ticks faster still in most of our measurements. Any of the three is an awesome choice for crunching giant datasets or creating amazing virtual reality (VR) worlds, but the HP earns our Editors' Choice award because of its sleek design and dazzling DreamColor display.
