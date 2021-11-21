ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why are San Diego’s Black and Native American communities less vaccinated? It’s about trust

Hastings Tribune
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Although 82% of San Diego County residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have received their first shots, just 46% of the region’s Black population, and 51% of local Native Americans, are estimated to have started the inoculation process, according to the latest public health...

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

Q&A: Native health leader discusses the pandemic’s impact on Native communities

Kim Russell is the executive director of the Arizona Advisory Council on Indian Health Care (AACIHC). In this Q&A, Russell discusses the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on Arizona’s Native communities, and the health disparities already present in those communities that the pandemic has exacerbated. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for...
EDUCATION
TheAtlantaVoice

New N’COBRA Study Finds Genetic Damage from Historical Racism Linked to Poor Health and Transgenerational Trauma in Black Americans

When the wounds are caused by generations of racism, it takes a group like the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to do the necessary deep cleaning. Since 1987, N’COBRA has been the leading mass coalition dedicated to obtaining Reparations for African descendants in America. Most recently, their work has been recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for […]
HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Three Arizona tribes receive HUD grant for COVID-19 relief

In an effort to protect the community’s most precious assets, the Cocopah Indian Tribe is moving forward with plans to buy homes for its elderly population after receiving a $1 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding from the grant is for elders from the Cocopah Indian Tribe […] The post Three Arizona tribes receive HUD grant for COVID-19 relief appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
sandiegouniontribune.com

Employee survey: San Diego’s Top Workplaces in 2021

This is the ninth year the Union-Tribune has partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage to determine San Diego County’s Top Workplaces. The results are based solely on a scientific employee survey process. Starting in May, the Union-Tribune welcomed anyone to nominate companies as Top Workplaces. Energage also reached out to companies. In...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

NATIVE AMERICANS INCLUDING KUMEYAAY, SAN DIEGO ACTIVISTS AND SUPPORTERS FROM FOUR STATES STAND WITH HUALAPAI NATION IN OPPOSING PROPOSED LITHIUM MINE

November 18, 2021 (Wikieup, Ariz.) -- Few, if any, narratives in America are older, or more repeated, than the story of Native peoples struggling to protect their lands, resources, lifeways and even their culture, from exploitation, abuse and destruction. That very story is yet again unfolding with the Hualapai Nation in northern Arizona, where people are in a struggle to protect their ancestral lands from lithium mining. It’s a struggle that pits the long-term energy interests and demands of the United States against the cultural values of the Hualapai people, the health of the land and its inhabitants, and has nothing less at stake than the very survival of the entire Hualapai nation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Community#Black Americans#Community Health#Native Americans#Racial Injustice#Black And Native American#Latinos#Indigenous#Indian Health Service
Wenatchee World

'There's a lack of trust': Native American education in Spokane Public Schools

SPOKANE — During a recent class at Grant Elementary School, several Native American students held up identifying signs that reinforced a point that the general population has seldom understood. Not one of the signs read "Native American." Instead, they identified the children as members of the Spokane, Colville, Assiniboine and...
SPOKANE, WA
wfdd.org

New film ‘Still Here’ documents the high rate of Alzheimer’s in the Native American community

A new film highlights a health disparity when it comes to Alzheimer's disease in the Native American community. The 35-minute film Still Here focuses on North Carolina Native American families. It looks at caretakers of Alzheimer’s patients, as they narrate their experiences from the beginning when they started noticing changes in their loved one’s behavior.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
sandiegocountynews.com

Flu cases outpace last season’s cases in San Diego county

San Diego, CA–Flu cases continue to outpace last season’s numbers, the County Health and Human Services Agency reported Wednesday. To date, 315 flu cases have been reported locally this year, compared to 25 at the same time last season. In the last week, 28 cases were reported, compared to seven in the same week last year.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS Chicago

Instituto Del Progreso Latino Unveils New Mural Honoring Native American Roots Of Many In Chicago’s Latino Community

CHICAGO (CBS) — Instituto del Progreso Latino recently unveiled a new community mural honoring the Native American roots of many in the Chicago Latino community this Native American Heritage Month. The mural, called “The Dreamer,” was unveiled this past Friday at the school’s Instituto Health Sciences Academy location at 2520 S. Western Ave. in Little Village. The mural was painted by internationally-known artist Diske Uno, and incorporates themes of hope, spirituality, and natural healing as well as Native American heritage, the school said. The mural was made possible a collaboration over the past few months between Instituto del Progreso Latino, Instituto Health Sciences Academy, Frida Kahlo Community Organization, and the Brown Wall Project. A select group of students from Instituto Health Science Academy helped Uno with the mural. “Pilsen has always had a rich history of art and self-expression. This mural is an extension of our culture and community. Our hope is that our students, friends and supporters will enjoy this mural for many years to come,” Karina Ayala-Bermejo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Instituto, said in a news release. The mural can be found on the northwest edge of the building.
CHICAGO, IL
osidenews.com

The San Diego Women’s Foundation Launches the A.J. Frank Fund

San Diego Women’s Foundation launches fund in the honor of late member, A.J. Frank, dedicated to improving and deepening relationships with San Diego nonprofits. San Diego CA— The San Diego Women’s Foundation (SDWF) is launching the A.J. Frank Fund in recognition of a legacy gift left by a recently departed member, A.J. Frank. As Chair of the Collaboration Committee, a SDWF Legacy Circle member, and a past SDWF president, A.J. worked tirelessly to make a positive impact in the San Diego region and truly believed in the power of collective philanthropy to change lives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kunm.org

Let's Talk about what's next for Native American boarding school gravesite

Let's Talk New Mexico, 11/18 8a: The boarding school era was a dark time in U.S. history. The Albuquerque Indian School was the second-largest school of its kind in the country. So much of the history is left untold. People who survived the worst era where students were abused for speaking traditional language are no longer alive. But the effects of boarding school policies remain in public education reform efforts, systemic failures disproportionately impacting Indigenous people and generational trauma experienced by families who survived actions by the U.S. government to eradicate Native people.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTVU FOX 2

Native American nonprofit improves Oakland community health under Waukazoo's leadership

OAKLAND, Calif. - For 40 years, Martin Waukazoo, a proud Native American who lives in Oakland, has made it his life’s work to build what’s now a community lifeline. The Native American Health Center (NAHC) in the Fruitvale District is 1,400 patients strong and employs more than 100 indigenous people, the largest employer of Native Americans in the Bay Area.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy