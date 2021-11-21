Why are San Diego’s Black and Native American communities less vaccinated? It’s about trust

CHICAGO (CBS) — Instituto del Progreso Latino recently unveiled a new community mural honoring the Native American roots of many in the Chicago Latino community this Native American Heritage Month. The mural, called “The Dreamer,” was unveiled this past Friday at the school’s Instituto Health Sciences Academy location at 2520 S. Western Ave. in Little Village. The mural was painted by internationally-known artist Diske Uno, and incorporates themes of hope, spirituality, and natural healing as well as Native American heritage, the school said. The mural was made possible a collaboration over the past few months between Instituto del Progreso Latino, Instituto Health Sciences Academy, Frida Kahlo Community Organization, and the Brown Wall Project. A select group of students from Instituto Health Science Academy helped Uno with the mural. “Pilsen has always had a rich history of art and self-expression. This mural is an extension of our culture and community. Our hope is that our students, friends and supporters will enjoy this mural for many years to come,” Karina Ayala-Bermejo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Instituto, said in a news release. The mural can be found on the northwest edge of the building.

