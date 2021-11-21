Belgrade renews German conductor

Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, broadcasts Bach’s seminal work St John Passion from the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. The searing music paints a monumental fresco of life’s journey to redemption. Calixto Bieito, one of the most exciting directors of his generation, directs this dramatised oratorio. It is conducted by Philippe Pierlot. With the help of an excellent cast, including Benjamin Appl in the role of Jesus and Joshua Ellicott as The Evangelist, the period orchestra Les Talens Lyriques and a group of amateur singers which form the chorus at the heart of the narrative, Calixto Bieito leads us into dialogue with this work confronting pain and death..
