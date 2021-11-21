Metropolitan Opera’s lawyer dies, 75

Baroque music might be the classical form that comes with greatest number of clichés. It’s arch, it’s formal, its structure erases any notion or expression of emotion; it’s repetitive, it’s fussy; once you’re heard a bit, you’ve heard it all – these are the bit of baggage I carried myself whenever I would sit down at the piano and play the works of Bach, Telemann, and Handel. I knew the notes well enough, and I didn’t care; I understood the repetitions, but they were dull. Along with grey hair and wrinkles, adulthood brings maturity (one hopes), patience (sometimes), and a deeper appreciation of form and content, and the connections therein. So arrives a greater energy put toward understanding the myriad of emotional expression wrought by artful engineering; through time da capo comes to mean something more than the snazzy hat from youth now gathering dust in the hall closet. Those olives that were once so acrid are now heavenly; those anchovies once so bossy on the palate now meltingly luscious – those repetitions once so dull are now so… real, so immediate, so achingly, recognizably human – messy, even, just the way humanity, and all manner of human relating, happens to be.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO