Maria Callas teacher dies, at 91

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
If you haven’t heard, Paris Hilton is having another major moment in her life. She’s newly married after throwing the party of the year to celebrate her love with Carter Reum. She’s got multiple TV shows about her life, including her cooking skills and road to the altar. And she’s finally free ever since she released a documentary about the abuse she underwent at a boarding school for troubled teens. Paris is sliving her best life these days, and I love a redemption story.
Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76.
Her family said the cause of death was ALS.
Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle.
Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
Princess Charlene of Monaco "almost died" in South Africa following many surgeries and lost a significant amount of weight. Fresh from his return to Monaco, Prince Albert informed People magazine magazine that Princess Charlene was admitted to a "treatment center" outside Monaco after determining that she wasn't feeling well. The royal stated that the Princess would be there for several more weeks.
Joanne Shenandoah, a Grammy Award-winning singer and winner of 14 Native American Music Awards, has passed away at the age of 63. According to the award-giving body's website, the singer died at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, on November 22. Shenandoah passed away after complications of abdominal bleeding and...
In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
Art LaFleur, a character actor who often appeared as a cop, coach or tough guy and played Babe Ruth in “The Sandlot,” has died after a battle with Parkinson’s. He was 78.
His wife Shelley confirmed his death on Facebook, writing, “This guy… After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away.”
LaFleur was also known for “The Santa Clause 2” and “The Santa Clause 3,” in which he played the Tooth Fairy, and as Chuck Gandil, the ghost White Sox first baseman in “Field of Dreams.”
“He was a generous and selfless man which...
Actor Lou Cutell, best known for his appearances in Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 91.His passing was announced by a friend on Facebook. No cause of death was revealed.Mark Furman, the friend who confirmed Cutell’s death wrote: “After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home.”After listing some of his most notable credits, he added: “He took me to Lucille Ball’s house in 1986. Rest in peace Lou.”Born in 1930 in New York, Cutell got his start in acting on Broadway more than 60 years ago. He later moved to Los Angeles...
The outstanding Greek mezzo-soprano Daphne Evangelatos has died after a long struggle with cancer, She was 69. After a 1981 Athens Festival debut in Ariadne auf Naxos, she went on to sing at all the major European houses, as well as Tokyo and Los Angeles. In 1993 she becampe professor at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater München and from 2001 its Vice-Rector.
We’re hearing that members of the Wagner Society have protested to English National Opera over the removal of conductor Anthony Negus from a performance of The Valkyrie. Dozens, we are told, have cancelled their tickets and requested refunds. Some, who were coming from as far as Scotland, are having to...
The National has just added this new play by Winsome Pinnock to their online repertoire. It’s a co-production with the Manchester Royal Exchange and is directed, brilliantly, by Miranda Cromwell. This is a play of massive ambition which seeks to tell many stories about slavery, about art, and about the nature of history itself.
The Juneau Symphony Orchestra has chosen Christopher Koch as its next music director. Koch is presently music director of Ozarks Lyric Opera, the Missouri Philharmonic and the Madrona Festival. He is also ‘active nationally as an early music specialist (recorder) in recital, concerto, and conference performances’. Where will he find...
The ebullient Chrissy Sharp who was general manager of Sadler’s Wells in the 200s while her husband Michael Lynch was CEO of the South Bank Centre has sadly died of cancer. She helped save the Wells from bankruptcy and turn it into one of the world’s top dance houses. On...
Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, broadcasts Bach’s seminal work St John Passion from the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. The searing music paints a monumental fresco of life’s journey to redemption. Calixto Bieito, one of the most exciting directors of his generation, directs this dramatised oratorio. It is conducted by Philippe Pierlot. With the help of an excellent cast, including Benjamin Appl in the role of Jesus and Joshua Ellicott as The Evangelist, the period orchestra Les Talens Lyriques and a group of amateur singers which form the chorus at the heart of the narrative, Calixto Bieito leads us into dialogue with this work confronting pain and death..
The Saxon State Opera and the Dresden State Theater have shut until November 24th. ‘The incalculable infection situation which threatens all parts of the population forces us temporarily to stop playing,’ said Semperoper director Peter Theiler. Rehearsals will continue.
The death has been announced of Peter P. Pachl, head of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra and a fount of ideas across German music and opera over four decades. Pachl, who was 68, founded a Siegfried Wagner Society to promote the Master’s neglected son, directed opera at many houses including English National Opera, taught at any number of universities and never stood still.
Peter Konwitschny has been talking to BR about the ‘inappropriate and discriminatory’ comments for which he was fired by Nuremberg State Opera’s Trovatore. He says that the incident occurred in a chorus rehearsal when he told the singers dressed as nuns to recoil at the sight of a gun. ‘One of the nuns was a black singer, Ms. M., with whom I’ve worked for a long time, and she turned away completely in fear of the gun. I interrupted and said: Ms. M., that’s different, when you’re in such a horror situation, your body wants to go, but your gaze sticks, you can’t stop it. And then I added: It’s like in Africa, if a lion comes towards you, then you can’t look away either. That’s it.’
This is a musical revue showcasing the songs of Stephen Sondheim. Drawing its title from a song in Sunday in the Park with George, it was devised by Sondheim and Julia McKenzie. There have been a number of productions, beginning with its premiere in England in 1992, Broadway in 1999 and the West End in 2014.
Comments / 0