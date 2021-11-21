ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill would force stores, restaurants to allow workers to sit: Lawmaker pushes to end ‘standing’ standard in workplaces

Could all workers soon be allowed to sit?

A bill introduced by State Senator Rachel May called “Standing is Tiring Act” was introduced on November 19.

The bill would impact workers in industries like retail and food service. Employers have often told workers it’s necessary to stand for the entirety of their shift because it maintains professionalism, efficiency, and overall needs of the business.

While May admits that it could be true, she also sees some wiggle room with the effort.

“There is no reason for employees to be forced to stand all day, especially if their job can be performed while seated,” said Senator May. “This bill will ensure that employers give their staff the option to sit if it doesn’t interfere with their job duties. Professionalism doesn’t require causing long-term harm, and we must begin to shift to healthful work environments whenever possible.”

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that prolonged standing at work can lead to a number of long-term health problems including back pain, fatigue, soreness, and cardiovascular issues.

The change would be a modification to the state’s labor laws.

