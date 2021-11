I was quite taken with space strategy game Falling Frontier when it debuted at E3 earlier this year, and now I’m a bit sad to hear that it’s been delayed into 2022. The passion project of solo developer Todd D’Arcy, under the banner of Stutter Fox Studios, Falling Frontier presents a grounded sci-fi world (with select tropes such as jump drives) where the player must carefully explore and expand their control across procedurally generated star systems. “Most of Falling Frontier’s systems are in place for our Early Access launch,” D’Arcy says in the press release, “but I want to take the necessary time to get the game to its best possible state before players get their hands on it.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO