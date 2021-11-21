ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Football fans donate kit for disadvantaged kids’ Christmas presents

By Alistair Mason
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J8KA_0d3DB5nW00

Football fans are being encouraged to donate kits this Christmas as presents for children whose families cannot afford them.

Kitmas, run by husband-and-wife pair Paul and Lizzie Watson, from Stroud is now in its second year and is collecting shirts and cash donations again after distributing 1,000 kits to disadvantaged kids in the UK last Christmas.

Mr Watson told PA: “Everyone who is lucky enough to receive one as a kid, you really remember how exciting it was to get given a football shirt.

“I think it really did what we wanted it to do and made some kids’ Christmases feel a bit more special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnmoQ_0d3DB5nW00

The scheme came out of work Mr Watson was doing with refugee charities overseas last year.

After receiving a donation of 10 kits which could not be sent to refugee camps, Mr Watson decided to distribute them domestically instead via foodbanks.

“We contacted initially just our local foodbank in Stroud and said ‘is this something you’d be able to distribute for us?’ and they were really enthusiastic.

“So we said, ‘well, what if we could get 100 shirts?’ and then it sort of snowballed and became in the end 1,000 of them which we gave out via 16 community groups around the UK.”

Distributing the shirts “became more complicated than we could have thought,” Mr Watson said, because of the sensitivity around club affiliations in certain areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DedCm_0d3DB5nW00

“If you send Liverpool kits to Liverpool, you’re going to get a lot of Everton fans and it’s quite hard for the community groups to distribute, it’s quite labour intensive,” Mr Watson said.

“So we primarily focus on what we call neutral kits, which is kits any kid would be happy to get which don’t cause any kind of controversy like a Barcelona kit or Real Madrid kit.”

Mr Watson’s route to footballing charities was a circuitous one.

In 2012 he released a book called Up Pohnpei, which charted his journey to become manager of the football team of an island in Micronesia an idea which came out of his work on a documentary about the world’s worst teams.

From there he became involved in a number of football-based causes around the world, in which he continues to take part.

He and his wife had support in the Kitmas project last year from his brother, comedian Mark Watson, who is “very much involved” and has been “brilliant” in helping to promote the cause.

This year, they hope to at least match and hopefully better last year’s total of 1,000 shirts.

Fans can help out by either donating money via their crowdfunding page, or sending a shirt to a PO Box address also listed on the page.

“We always stress that they should need to be in excellent condition,” Mr Watson said.

“Because a football shirt is something aspirational and because it’s a Christmas present, you don’t want children to feel like they’re a charity cause and it’s really nice to give them something that at least looks new.”

To find out more go to crowdfunder.co.uk/kitmas

Comments / 1

Related
thehousethatlarsbuilt.com

Christmas gifts for kids

This is the first year that Jasper truly knows that Christmas exists without me having to remind him all the time. He’s aware that Santa will bring him toys and so now I guess the pressure is on! I don’t love the idea of doing a ton of toys, just a few is enough (we already have so many!) so I like keeping expectations low. My thing is quality over quantity. I’ll let you know how it goes 😉 Here’s my gift guide for kids. Enjoy!
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

£1.7m charity scheme to help struggling young musicians

A charity project granting more than £1.7 million to help struggling young musicians and equalise access to music following the pandemic has been launched. The People’s Postcode Lottery was supporting the charity Youth Music, which instigated its Recharge fund to provide a post-pandemic boost for youth music projects nationwide. The...
LOTTERY
culturemap.com

A.D. Players presents The Christmas Shoes

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A.D. Players presents the world premiere of The Christmas Shoes. For the first time, the New York Times bestselling novel is being adapted for the stage.
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Teenager boxes more than 1,000 care packages for those in need

A teenager from Buckinghamshire has sent homemade care packages to more than 1,000 people over the last year. Alice Rose, 18, who posts Positivity Boxes stocked with jewellery, hygiene products and toys across the country, said she wants the service to remind vulnerable people “that they are wanted”. The teaching...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Watson
Indy100

Charity founder praises Hugh Grant after actor’s latest generous donation

The founder of a charity that provides free plumbing and heating services for the elderly and vulnerable has hailed Hugh Grant as “godly” after the actor donated £5,000 to the cause’s national launch on GoFundMe James Anderson said Grant’s donation, which has now been verified by GoFundMe, will buy Christmas presents for at least 397 children this year as Depher extends its services beyond making sure people have heating and hot water.“Because of Hugh, there’s going to be 397 children this Christmas who are going to have Christmas presents in the morning (and) there are families that are going to...
CHARITIES
WKRG

Best Christmas sweater for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s Christmas sweater season! That means it’s time to get cozy, festive and maybe even a bit silly. Christmas sweaters can look great on Holiday cards, family photos or even in an ugly Christmas sweater contest. Whatever the style, a designated Christmas sweater is a great way to get kids in the spirit of the season. If you’re looking for a traditional Christmas sweater, be sure to check out the Mullsan Children’s Fireplace Sweater.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Charity apologises for asking supporters to donate $14.92 because the number is offensive

A women’s charity asked supporters to donate $14.92 in an email - and it quickly received flak due to the offensive connotations of the number.The organization, which developed out of the 2017 march and now conducts the yearly event, sent out an email with the subject line “$14.92.”“We have an important favor to ask,” the email read.Subscribers on the email list were then asked if they’d like to donate the $14.92.Here it iiiis pic.twitter.com/SNYxbIjtlr— Tobias Flenderson (@SirTobyFlenders) November 24, 2021The year 1492 surrounds Italian explorer Christopher Columbus’ voyaging to the Americas via the Atlantic ocean.Sign up to our new free...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Football#Last Christmas#Uk#Everton#Real Madrid
Indy100

England footballer Declan Rice joins #SingYourDialect to perform ‘Rice, Rice, Baby’ in viral karaoke party

If you’ve been on Twitter at any point in the past few nights you’ll have noticed something called #SingYourDialect trending on the website. In a nutshell, the trend was essentially a huge Twitter Spaces event which reportedly had more than 150,000 people join on Monday evening, to basically just have a global karaoke event. Anyone who was anyone was getting involved from Premier League football clubs, actor John Cena, TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, YouTuber KSI, rapper Lethal Bizzle, the Somalian Embassy and Nigel Farage all popping in to see what was going on. There are also unconfirmed reports that...
MUSIC
Indy100

French ‘black alien’ reportedly gets fingers sliced off to create claw

A 33-year-old man from France has dedicated his entire life to becoming a “black alien” – so much so, he has apparently had two fingers of his fingers chopped off to create a ‘claw’. Anthony Loffredo is no stranger to the operating table. The wannabe extraterrestrial uses his Instagram platform (@the_black_alien_project) to document the journey of his extreme body modifications to almost 1 million intrigued followers. In his most recent endeavour, Loffredo appeared to have travelled to Mexico for the obscure surgery. “On the other side of the world to continue my project,” he wrote in a caption, adding...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
enstarz.com

Royal Scare: Mystery Illness Almost Killed Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco "almost died" in South Africa following many surgeries and lost a significant amount of weight. Fresh from his return to Monaco, Prince Albert informed People magazine magazine that Princess Charlene was admitted to a "treatment center" outside Monaco after determining that she wasn't feeling well. The royal stated that the Princess would be there for several more weeks.
WORLD
momjunction.com

15 Best Tie-Dye Kits For Kids To Get In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Nurturing and nourishing the creativity of kids is essential for their growth...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Amazon sends child real chainsaw instead of toy

Most of us have at one point experienced receiving the wrong package from Amazon or other retailers. Usually it’s a mere annoyance, leaving us with the burden of having to return or exhange the wrong item for the one we actually ordered. But for one Amazon shopper, receiving the wrong...
INTERNET
newschain

Bandey eyeing another Cheltenham outing for Diesel D’Allier

Richard Bandey’s Diesel D’Allier is Cheltenham-bound again after a fine cross-country chase run for new connections at the November meeting. The eight-year-old produced a superb round of jumping and looked the winner when clearing the last, but Martin Keighley’s Back On The Lash and Philip Rothwell’s Singing Banjo collared him on the run to the line to leave him third of 13 runners.
ANIMALS
Financial Times

16 fabulous Christmas presents for foodies

This Leigh Bowery-inspired “pot head” by interior designer turned ceramist Gavin Houghton is just the thing for stowing wooden spoons and spatulas. It also doubles as a vase. Leigh would be so proud. gavinhoughton.co.uk. Fredericks and Mae chopping boards, from £32. Chopping blocks that will upstage everything else in your...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Indy100

123K+
Followers
6K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy