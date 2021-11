The Pittsburgh Penguins rebounded this week with back-to-back shutouts in Montreal and Toronto, beating the two teams by a combined 8-0 margin to get back into the win column. Saturday’s 2-0 win in Toronto was especially impressive because they held a Toronto team that had been one of the league’s hottest teams, and a team that averages close to 35 shots on goal per game, to zero goals and only 26 shots on goal in the win. All of that happened on a night where the power plays were 4-1 in favor of Toronto, with an extended two-man advantage late in the game with the Penguins clinging to their two goal lead.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO