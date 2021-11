(The following story was shared by 90-year-old Jack Denham of Wadley to salute all veterans on Veteran's Day.) I went into the army on July 8, 1952. My first stop was Fort Jackson, where I took 16 weeks of infantry basic. I got sent home for seven days and was then flown to Seattle, Wash. On the 23rd day of December, we loaded on a ship. When we left out, I can remember the Army Band was playing "So Long, It's Been Good to Know You."

WADLEY, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO