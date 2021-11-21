ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What next for Man Utd after Solskjaer sacking?

World Soccer Talk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (AFP) – Manchester United once again have to press the reset button after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the fourth manager to be shown the door since Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013. United have fallen a long way in those eight years, watching from the sidelines as their...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Watford hammer Man Utd 4-1 to leave Solskjaer on the brink

Watford (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job was hanging by a thread after 10-man Manchester United slumped to an “embarrassing” 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday. United’s fifth defeat in seven Premier League matches ramps up the pressure on the Norwegian manager to extreme levels as club bosses...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Man Utd: What went wrong, from tactics and cup defeats to Cristiano Ronaldo raising expectations

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United reign is over but where did it go wrong? We take a look at the problems which undermined his position... Three years. No trophies. Despite all the humiliating defeats in his final weeks in charge, that will be the damning review of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time in charge of Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
David Moyes
Person
Peter Schmeichel
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Louis Van Gaal
World Soccer Talk

Man Utd ’embarrassing’ in Watford defeat, says De Gea

London (AFP) – Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea labelled the Red Devils’ display in a 4-1 thrashing by Watford on Saturday as “embarrassing” as the Spaniard and Bruno Fernandes urged the players to take some of the blame. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing even more frenzied speculation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Norwegian#Europa League
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Pochettino ‘happy’ in Paris despite Man Utd interest

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Mauricio Pochettino insisted he is happy to see out his contract until 2023 at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday despite speculation linking him with the vacant managerial position at Manchester United. The Argentine has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford after punching above...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Paris (AFP) – Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. Three-time European champions United went into their first game since sacking Ole Gunnar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on reports linking him with Man Utd job

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the managerial vacancy at Manchester United.The former Tottenham boss was in Manchester on Tuesday as he prepared for current side Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash against United’s rivals City.The 49-year-old has emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.Inevitably, the Argentinian was questioned about his future as he held his pre-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium but he would not comment on “rumours” and insisted he was happy in the French capital.“I am not a kid, I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United result: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo seals Champions League qualification

Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United ended in style as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho struck to seal a 2-0 victory and send the club into Champions League knockout stages. Despite the tumult of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday morning, United knew they could ill-afford to drop points against Villarreal, with their qualification still uncertain. A cagey first half offered few sparks, with United cautious and lacking attacking imagination as Villarreal came closest to breaking the deadlock. However, they burst into life after the hour mark as Cristiano Ronaldo pounced to score a fine lob...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts he paid price for failing to ‘take the next step’

Sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts he paid the price for not being able to “take the next step”.Last season the Norwegian finished a distant second to Manchester City – 12 points behind in the Premier League – and lost the Europa League final to Villarreal after a marathon penalty shoot-out.However, after a run of just two victories in eight matches – which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City – the final straw was Saturday’s embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.“I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Date, Time, and TV channel in US

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal on US TV in the Premier League, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Liverpool vs. Arsenal will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below). Match: Liverpool vs. Arsenal. Kickoff: Saturday,...
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Amine Gouiri dominating Ligue 1 for Nice as a 21-year-old

Scrolling through the 2021-22 Ligue 1 standings, you might find some notable surprises. Previously one of the best teams in France, Saint-Etienne has become the dregs of France’s premier league. Lens’s performances set the club above its expectations. Remarkably, with 24 points, the club is on track to finish in a Champions League spot.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy