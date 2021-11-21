ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step being closely watched by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems. The measures are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will...

