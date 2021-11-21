ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘Systemic racial bias’ likely in health services around the world – Javid

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sloKc_0d3D8ykC00

The Health Secretary has said there may be a “systemic racial bias” in health services around the world.

Sajid Javid’s comments come after he announced a review into possible racial and gender bias in medical devices, and said that health disparities had been highlighted by Covid-19.

He added that non-white people could trust the NHS with their health, but said it was important to see what more could be done to help them.

Mr Javid told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: “If you were from a BME background, a third of admissions were from (a) BME background in ICU units at the height of the crisis, and that’s more than double the representation of the population.”

He said one issue was with a medical device called an oximeter – used to measure blood oxygen levels through the skin – which he said “in many cases, it was giving false readings” because of darker skin tones.

But we should always be looking to see what can be done to improve things and this particular issue about racial bias in medical instruments, it’s global.

He said: “There are research papers already on this and no-one did anything about it.

“Now, I’m not saying this was deliberate by anyone, I think it’s just, it’s a systemic issue potentially, with medical devices, and it may go even further than that with medical textbooks, for example.”

Asked if he thought non-white people could trust the health service, he replied: “I think we can trust the NHS.

“But I think… of course we can, and the NHS has been there for all of us for decades now, and helped every community in Britain, and that’s, of course, something that is right.

“But we should always be looking to see what can be done to improve things and this particular issue about racial bias in medical instruments, it’s global.”

Mr Javid’s independent review will look into why people from BME backgrounds often have worse health outcomes than others.

Writing in the Sunday Times, he cited research on pulse oximeters which has suggested that they are less accurate in darker-skinned patients.

He said: “One of the founding principles of our NHS is equality, and the possibility that a bias, even an inadvertent one, could lead to a poorer health outcome is totally unacceptable.”

The review, which will see UK authorities working alongside the United States, will look at introducing a new international standard to make sure medical devices have been tested on people of different races before widespread use.

The Health Secretary also said the review will also look at “other important biases such as gender bias”, in considering such things as ensuring “lifesaving technologies such as MRI scanners can be made accessible to pregnant or breastfeeding women”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

UK Calls for Action on Racial Bias in Medical Devices

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain called on Sunday for international action on the issue of medical devices such as oximeters that work better on people with lighter skin, saying the disparities may have cost lives of ethnic minority patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he had commissioned a...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Phillips
Person
Sajid Javid
BBC

Covid: Sajid Javid orders review of medical device racial bias

A review into whether medical devices are equally effective regardless of the patient's ethnicity has been ordered by Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Research suggests oximeters, which are clipped to a person's finger, can overstate the level of oxygen in the blood of people from ethnic minorities. Ministers want to know...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UK to probe racial bias in medical devices after COVID toll

LONDON — (AP) — The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from COVID-19. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the pandemic had highlighted health disparities along race and gender lines. He said that a third of intensive care admissions in Britain at the height of the pandemic were people from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds, more than double their share of the population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
plasticstoday.com

Is Racial Bias Present in Medical Device Design?

Is systemic racial bias in medical device design resulting in a disproportionate number of preventable deaths among people of color during the pandemic? UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has commissioned a review to look into the matter after learning that pulse oximeters, which measure blood oxygen levels, provide less accurate readings for patients with darker skin, reports Reuters. He has reportedly spoken with his US counterpart, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who expressed interest in the issue, according to Javid.
HEALTH
Shorthorn

UTA researchers begin developing blood measuring device to combat racial bias, health care inequity

UTA scientists are developing a wristwatch-like blood measuring device to tackle health care inequity that affects communities of color. Bioengineering associate professor George Alexandrakis and Sanjay Gokhale, a research scientist in the Bioengineering Department, are working with a biotechnology company in Austin on a prototype to better measure hemoglobin in individuals with darker skin tones. Hemoglobin is the part of the blood that carries oxygen to tissues.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Service#Health Disparities#Biases#Racial Bias#Nhs#Sky News#Bme#Icu
BBC

TikTok abuse 'is pushing teachers over the edge'

A teacher who has been the target of abuse on TikTok says others in the profession are being "pushed over the edge" by online harassment. Tom Rogers is one of dozens of teachers who have reported harassment on social media in recent weeks, some of whom have signed off sick.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

‘Beg pardon?’: Minister surprised after learning that civil servants ‘have called Priti Patel a moron’

A minister was left flabbergasted after he learnt that civil servants have allegedly branded home secretary Priti Patel a “moron”. In an interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley, small business minister Paul Scully looked shocked after he was relayed the comments allegedly made over the weekend and was asked to make the case for why Patel is actually not a moron.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy