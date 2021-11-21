ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Steps Down as Manchester United Manager Following 1-4 Defeat at Watford

Cover picture for the articleFollowing one of Manchester United‘s most torturous periods exacerbated by a surprising 1-4 defeat at Watford yesterday, Old Trafford manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now officially stepping down as manager. “Ole will always be a legend at...

The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts he paid price for failing to ‘take the next step’

Sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts he paid the price for not being able to “take the next step”.Last season the Norwegian finished a distant second to Manchester City – 12 points behind in the Premier League – and lost the Europa League final to Villarreal after a marathon penalty shoot-out.However, after a run of just two victories in eight matches – which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City – the final straw was Saturday’s embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.“I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United in meltdown: Bruno Fernandes seen angrily wagging fingers at booing fans after shock 4-1 defeat to Watford... with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holding his hands up in apology

The extent of the meltdown at Manchester United has been laid bare, after fans took to booing an apologising Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the players following a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford. United failed to get over their slump as Premier League football returned from the international break, and were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher slams Manchester United players for 'scandalous, disgusting and disgraceful' performance in 4-1 defeat at Watford - and he says there is NO way back for boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jamie Carragher has slammed Manchester United players, describing their performances in the defeat at Watford as 'disgusting and disgraceful'. United capitulated 4-1 at Vicarage Road and had Harry Maguire sent off in the second half as they slumped to a fourth defeat in five Premier League games, which leaves them 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Manchester United ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year reign as manager at Old Trafford on Sunday, but plan to wait until the end of the season to name the Norwegian's permanent successor. Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer's coaching team, will take charge of the forthcoming games while the club look to appoint an interim manager till the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United latest LIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinging onto his job after embarrassing Watford defeat... with chiefs discussing when to get rid and Zinedine Zidane in the frame to take over at Old Trafford

Manchester United chiefs are locked in talks over whether to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of their embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday. The Norwegian, who will reportedly get a £7.5million pay-out if he is ousted, would leave the club in seventh and 12 points off Premier League leaders Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'have decided to SACK Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' in a crisis meeting after Watford horror show... with Joel Glazer telling officials 'to step up their pursuit of Zinedine Zidane' to take over

Manchester United have reportedly decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following an emergency board meeting after the shock 4-1 defeat by Watford on Saturday. The hapless Norwegian was left apologising to the away end in front of a chorus of boos at Vicarage Road and now looks almost certain to be relieved of his duties following yet another big, unexpected defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the reaction after Tottenham Hotspur beat Leeds in the Premier League. After a narrow victory over Vitesse and a stalemate against Everton prior to the international break, Antonio Conte’s Spurs tenure truly got underway, with the head coach having had more time to embed his philosophy. Meanwhile, Leeds are poised just above the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the campaign. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just two out of 12 games so far, although they did seem to slowly be building momentum before the international break. Follow all the latest reaction below, live. Read More Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news LIVE: Manchester United manager sacked, Laurent Blanc could succeed himLewis Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix to close gap on Max Verstappen
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
PREMIER LEAGUE

