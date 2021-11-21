ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Prefer Stove Top stuffing over homemade? Give thanks to Purdue alumna

By News Reports
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCnrN_0d3D8KsU00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 1953 home economics Purdue graduate, the late Ruth Siems, is credited with inventing Stove Top stuffing, a modern day staple in Thanksgiving and every-day meals alike.

Siems worked on developing Stove Top while working at General Foods during a time when there was a high demand in the U.S. for convenient, non-perishable food.

Stove Top stuffing hit the shelves in 1971 with its secret ingredient being its "dimensions of the bread crumbs," according to Purdue's release. General Foods patented this bread crumb recipe in 1975, causing Siems to be listed among the first inventors of Stove Top stuffing, along with Anthony Capossela Jr., John Halligan and C. Robert Wyss.

Purdue inventions:Purdue's creation earns nod as whitest paint in Guinness World Record edition

Siems grew up in Evansville, Ind., and studied home economics at Purdue. She worked for General Foods for about 35 years, working on multiple food inventions throughout the course of her career, many of which are cataloged at part of the Gertrude Sunderlin Papers, who was an early foods and nutrition professor at Purdue.

“It wasn’t her idea,” Michael Snyder, Siems’ brother-in-law, told the Los Angeles Times at the time of her death in 2005. “The marketing people came to her and said, ‘We’d like to invent instant stuffing for poultry,’ and she did it. It wasn’t easy, either. It took a long time to get it right before they marketed it.”

The product may have been a hit, but Siems didn't stop working for General Foods, Synder told the Times, focusing on "frozen pizzas and things of that sort and market testing.”

Purdue inventions:Purdue University engineers develop a new method of charging electric vehicles

Kraft Foods now owns Stove Top stuffing, which sells around 60 million boxes per year, a company currently worth over $8.3 billion.

Siems passed away in 2005 in Newburgh, Ind., according to her obituary in The New York Times.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s reign

BERLIN (AP) — The three parties negotiating to form Germany’s next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social Democrats...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Newburgh, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
The Hill

92 percent of federal government vaccinated against COVID-19

Ninety-two percent of federal government employees have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Tuesday, the deadline for federal workers to comply with the coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden announced 75 days prior. Another roughly 4.5 percent of federal employees are considered to be in compliance with the...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraft Foods#Obituary#Give Thanks#General Foods#Food Drink#Guinness World Record#The Los Angeles Times
The Hill

China, Japan announce releases of oil reserves

China and Japan on Wednesday announced they would release some oil from their reserves. The announcements come a day after the U.S. said it would release 50 million barrels of oil from its own strategic reserve. The U.S. also said it was working with China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, who all agreed to take similar steps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

11
Followers
38
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy