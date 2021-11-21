ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Opinion: To restore the constitutional balance, Chuck Grassley must pass the EQUAL Act

By Martin Antonio Sabelli
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

In 1986, Congress hastily enacted mandatory minimum sentences for cocaine creating a 100-to-1 ratio between penalties for crack and powder — a disparity that did nothing to protect public safety or public health and, in fact, fueled mass incarceration, especially for Black and Brown communities.

Congress now has an opportunity to remedy the crisis it created and Sen. Chuck Grassley can and should make it happen by ensuring that the bipartisan EQUAL Act — which would eliminate this massive sentencing disparity and passed in the House with overwhelming bipartisan support — is approved by the Senate. As ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, and in light of his commitment to reform, Grassley should dedicate his considerable influence to shepherding the EQUAL Act through the Senate.

To act now would redress the painful racial disparities created in 1986 (the 100-to-1 ratio was later reduced to 18-to-1 in 2010, but even a smaller ratio has devastating impacts). Consider, for example, that white people use crack at a higher rate than Black people but, from 1991 to 2016, Black people were imprisoned for crack offenses nearly seven times more often than whites.

Mandatory sentences have also endowed prosecutors with the power to coerce guilty pleas from those who would otherwise exercise their constitutional right to trial. In practice, mandatory sentences allow prosecutors to threaten individuals with exponentially higher sentences after trial unless they accept shorter but substantial sentences through plea “bargains” which are, in fact, ultimatums: take five years or risk 25 after trial, for example. This reality, known as the trial penalty, has fueled mass incarceration by replacing the system of public trials intended by the framers of the Constitution with an assembly-line system of guilty pleas.

Lest we think that this is someone else’s problem, we have all suffered from this reality. The unchecked power of prosecutors to leverage mandatory sentencing has resulted in the disappearance of trials from our criminal legal system. In fact, my organization, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, found that fewer than 3% of federal criminal cases result in a trial. In concrete terms, this means that the vision of the framers — of citizen oversight over government power — has been surrendered to a system in which police and prosecutors operate in the shadows. Guilty pleas require waivers of all the rights that the Constitution protects — from the right to bail, the right to be free of unreasonable searches and seizures, to the right to trial — and, as a result, the light of day seldom reaches government abuse including police misconduct.

Grassley, however, has expressed concern over “the discrepancies between crack and powder cocaine in terms of recidivism rates, addiction, and violent crime.” In fact, crack and powder cocaine are identical in terms of addiction and, in terms of violence, crack and powder cocaine do not result in different rates or types of violence. In fact, in some studies, both are associated with less violence than alcohol. Finally, in the recent past, the Fair Sentencing Act and the First Step Act have reduced the disparity to 18-to-1 without higher use or recidivism rates.

The EQUAL Act would help restore the constitutional balance by reducing the power of prosecutors to coerce guilty pleas, placing greater sentencing power in the hands of judges — where the framers intended it to be — and by remedying the profound racial injustice of the irrational crack/powder disparity. Grassley should put his weight behind the EQUAL Act to restore this balance and consolidate his legacy of reform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136hyf_0d3D8HEJ00

Martin Antonio Sabelli is president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Comments / 0

Related
thegazette.com

Warning signs for Chuck Grassley in recent poll results, Iowa pollster says

JOHNSTON — Chuck Grassley has run seven U.S. Senate campaigns and won each, by a staggering average margin of 35 percentage points. But Grassley’s eighth Senate campaign, in 2022, may be different, J. Ann Selzer said Tuesday while analyzing recent polling data for this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.
IOWA STATE
New York Post

House Dems call on Senate to add pathway to citizenship in $2T bill

More than 90 House Democrats led by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have urged their Senate colleagues to include a pathway to citizenship in President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social spending bill — and ignore two rulings by the Senate’s parliamentarian in the process. In a letter to Senate Majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: The delicate balancing act of Senator Josh Hawley

Senator Josh Hawley’s call for a national industrial policy highlights just how much President Donald Trump changed the Republican Party. It also highlights the delicate balancing act for Senator Hawley and other Republican presidential hopefuls. Hawley has proposed legislation, the Make in America to Sell in America Act of 2021,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Grassley
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Constitutional Right#House#Senate#The Judiciary Committee
bleedingheartland.com

Maybe Chuck Grassley should do something stupid

Herb Strentz: Hatred and extremism are more visible in the current political climate. Yet those elements have been active in the U.S. for decades. A few recent news items and internet links point to the same conclusion: the GOP (Grand Old Party) has become the COT (Cult Of Trump), which appears to be just fine with many Republican leaders.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Axios

White House pushes back at Rashida Tlaib prison stand

The White House distanced itself from a proposal endorsed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) that calls for closing federal prisons. "The president does not support abolishing prisons," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. Why it matters: Psaki's remarks come amid a broader discussion on prison...
POTUS
Fox News

House Dems demand Senate ignore parliamentarian and allow 'pathway to citizenship' under reconciliation rules

A group of House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., penned a letter urging the Senate's Democratic leadership to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian ruling that a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants cannot be included in a budget reconciliation bill. "We do understand that the Senate Parliamentarian has issued a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

28
Followers
154
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy