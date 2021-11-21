ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidental Firearm Discharge Briefly Grounds Flights In Atlanta

By Mark Finlay
simpleflying.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we move closer to one of the busiest travel periods of the year, a passenger’s weapon accidentally discharged, causing widespread panic and the halting of flights at Atlanta Airport. At around 13:30 on Saturday, the incident occurred when a prohibited item (firearm) was spotted while going through the x-ray machine...

