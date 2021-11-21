ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slovakian skier Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 2nd time in 2 days

Finland Alpine Skiing World Cup United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, left, reacts with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova at the finish area during the second run of an alpine ski, World Cup women's slalom in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (Alessandro Trovati)

LEVI, Finland — (AP) — Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days Sunday, winning another women’s World Cup slalom in Finnish Lapland.

The overall World Cup champion from Slovakia was .18 ahead after the first run and ultimately beat her American rival by .47 of a second.

Shiffrin nearly skied out in her final run but did well to recover as she came off the race line turning into the steep pitch and only just managed to clear the next gate.

Like she did in Saturday’s race, Vlhova posted the fastest time in both runs. Her winning margin on Sunday was .16 bigger than the day before.

“I like Levi. It was so difficult today. Honestly, I didn’t like too much the second run, so it was like a big fight,” Vlhova said.

It was the Slovakian’s 22nd career win, 14th in slalom, and fifth in Levi. No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the race in Finland since Tina Maze triumphed in 2014.

Lena Dürr placed third as the top three were identical to Saturday’s race. The German was .78 behind for her third career podium finish.

Slalom World Cup and world champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 1.64 back in eighth.

Shiffrin was aiming for her 46th career win in slalom, which would have seen her match a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom.

Her next chance to reach the mark comes in front of an American home crowd in Killington, Vermont, next Sunday.

