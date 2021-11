A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Leicester is in third place but can still win its group with victories in its last two games, starting with a potentially tricky match against Legia Warsaw. Only the eight group winners go straight into the round of 16 — the runners-up enter playoffs with the eight teams who finish in third place in the Champions League groups. A similar system operates for the third-place Europa League teams dropping down into the Europa Conference League. Lyon is the only team already assured of a spot in the last 16 of the Europa League as group winner. West Ham can advance if the London team beats Rapid Vienna away. Monaco can do the same with a win over Real Sociedad, as can Eintracht Frankfurt with a win over Antwerp.

UEFA ・ 6 HOURS AGO