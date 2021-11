Nikita Mazepin was forced to miss the second practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix due to chassis damage sustained in FP1 on Friday. The Haas rookie was one of only two drivers on the grid – the other being Sergio Perez – to have raised at the Losail International Circuit in their junior careers, having taken part in an MRF Challenge event in 2014. However his first session at the venue in Formula 1 resulted in him sustaining chassis damage on the curbs that ruled him out of FP2.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO