Environment

Few showers possible Sunday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather for Sunday will feature a mixture of clouds & sun with the chance of a spotty shower Sunday afternoon. Clouds should keep highs in the...

www.winknews.com

WJCL

Freeze Warning: Coldest night of the fall season ahead

The coldest temperatures so far this fall season are expected Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to mid 30s in most locations, with the coldest numbers west of I-95. Temperatures may dip to the mid to upper 30s for our islands and beaches.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ready for winter’s worst? KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst offers an inside look at what to expect. For much of the summer, the Ozarks had below-average rainfall. October was an anomaly as it was much wetter than normal. November has been very dry. We are in a La Nina pattern where the water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are colder than normal. Ordinarily, this leads to a mild, somewhat wetter pattern. However, that has not been the case. Instead, we have been colder than average.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
MAINE STATE
wvtm13.com

A few showers late Thanksgiving Day in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A gradual warm-up is forecast across central Alabama by Thanksgiving Day along with the chance for rain. Get the latest forecast in the video above. High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast with a slow warm-up through Thanksgiving Day. Sunny skies are expected today with temperatures near 60 degrees. By lunchtime, we should be in the upper 50's. Once the sun goes down tonight, it will get cold quickly with some spots in the 30s by 10 p.m. tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
WETM

Dry Wednesday, showers possible again Thursday

High pressure building into the region puts an end to our lake-effect showers and flurries by late Tuesday evening. Turning mostly clear and cold with calm winds overnight. Lows near 20 degrees. High pressure in place Wednesday allowing for a mostly sunny start to the day. Sunshine combined with a...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
wrrnetwork.com

Cooler today, scattered snow showers possible

Scattered snow showers across the region this morning will gradually end this afternoon with clearing skies overnight. Thanksgiving Day will be dry and warmer across the region. The dry weather and warming trend look to continue into the weekend. Today’s highs in the Wind River and Bighorn basins will be...
DUBOIS, WY
hoiabc.com

Warmer and windy tomorrow, showers possible late

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After a cold day yesterday, we were warmer today with highs closer to 50. That warming trend will continue tomorrow before a cold front brings colder weather for the second half of the week. Winds will pick up out of the south overnight which...
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com

Cloud cover increases Wednesday – Showers possible for some Wednesday evening

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the mid and upper 40s after starting off in the upper teens and low 20s. The warm up the result of a gusty south wind for much of the afternoon. High pressure moving through the Midwest and Great Lakes kept skies mostly clear, and will help keep skies mostly clear through the night. But cloud cover will increase as early as Wednesday morning, turning skies mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

Sunny today with cloudy skies and a few showers for Thanksgiving.

We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the upper 30s. Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs will warm up into the low 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 50s evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 30s. Thanksgiving Day will...
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Another dry, breezy day for SWFL

High temperatures will be slightly warmer Wednesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will begin a slight warming trend that will place our highs in the 80s by Thanksgiving. Humidity will be on the lower side over the next few days, making our below-average temperatures feel even nicer. Gusty winds...
ENVIRONMENT

