College volleyball: UW-Eau Claire bests Calvin for 1st national championship

Nov. 10—The pandemic has had a long lasting trickle-down effect on college hockey. The UW-Eau Claire men's team is hoping to reap the benefits this winter. College athletes nationwide have been able to use an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, producing many more fifth-year seniors than is the norm. With that comes more stability on a team's roster from year to year, and fewer opportunities for new players to break through.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO