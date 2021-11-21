College volleyball: UW-Eau Claire bests Calvin for 1st national championship

The Lady Vikings are headed to the NJCAA DI National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas! The tournament will take place November 18-November 21, 2021. The Lady Vikings finished the regular season with a 17-16 record. Coach Steiger had the girls playing at a high-level heading into post-season play. The girls put together a dominating performance against Mineral Area College to advance to the District Tournament hosted, by the College, on November 6. Their opening round victory vs. Vincennes earned them a spot in the District Championship match vs. #7 ranked Iowa Western. Despite losing both matches 3-0 during the regular season, the Vikings upset the national power house in a thrilling 5 set match and earned a spot in this year’s NJCAA Volleyball National Tournament.
Comments / 0