Volleyball

College volleyball: UW-Eau Claire bests Calvin for 1st national championship

By Jack Goods - The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis. (TNS)
Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

Nov. 21—The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team made a puzzle at the start of the season. Each piece represented a match on the schedule, all the way up to the national championship. After every game, Blugolds players would put a piece down. On Saturday night, the puzzle was completed. For...

www.gazettextra.com

