Today in sports history: Nov. 21

By Associated Press
heraldcourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, Northern Iowa stuns top-ranked North...

The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Iowa State football: Rick Neuheisel believes Michigan State could poach Matt Campbell if Mel Tucker leaves

Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
IOWA STATE
State
North Carolina State
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU earns first-round bye in FCS playoffs

Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State University earned the seventh overall seed in the 24-team field of the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs. The Buccaneers (10-1) will host the winner of Saturday’s first-round matchup between Kennesaw State (10-1) and Davidson (8-2) on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. The contest at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU football standouts feted

East Tennessee State University’s Tyler Riddell (offense) and Alijah Huzzie (defense) earned player of the week honors from the Southern Conference. Riddell threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, while Huzzie had two interceptions in ETSU’s 38-35 win over Mercer on Saturday. It was also announced that Randy Sanders of...
TENNESSEE STATE
PREP BASKETBALL: The field is set for the Arby's Classic

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For 37 straight years, basketball fans in the Mountain Empire and beyond gathered at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall for a holiday reunion. They came to watch superstars, super teams and local heroes. But there was no joy at Viking Hall last Christmas. The Arby’s Classic was canceled...
BRISTOL, TN
WNCT

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Graham rolls past Union in Region 3D semifinals, 48-13

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - Rallying around a grieving coach, the Graham G-Men led wire-to-wire on Saturday afternoon, turning back Union, 48-13, in a Region 3D semifinal game at Mitchell Stadium. “I’m very proud of our kids,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer. “My dad passed away on Monday, and they picked...
BLUEFIELD, WV

