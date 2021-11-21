Today in sports history: Nov. 21

Mel Tucker is doing everything he can to build a tough team at Michigan State and he is not about to put up with players who are not going to bring positivity to the program. On Monday, Tucker spoke to the media and he said that players who are “not up” on the sideline or sitting down like they are “cold” need to “get out of here.”
It’s officially rivalry week. Next Saturday, college football teams across the country will play their final games of the regular season. Few games, if any, will be bigger than the one taking place in Ann Arbor. Michigan is set to host Ohio State at the Big House. Both the Wolverines...
Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
Tucker Ashford tallied hits off the likes of Nolan Ryan, Vida Blue, J.R. Richard, Jim Kaat, Don Sutton and Bruce Sutter during his tenure as a Major League Baseball utility infielder from 1976-1984 with the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Kansas City Royals.
Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State University earned the seventh overall seed in the 24-team field of the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs. The Buccaneers (10-1) will host the winner of Saturday’s first-round matchup between Kennesaw State (10-1) and Davidson (8-2) on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. The contest at...
East Tennessee State University’s Tyler Riddell (offense) and Alijah Huzzie (defense) earned player of the week honors from the Southern Conference. Riddell threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, while Huzzie had two interceptions in ETSU’s 38-35 win over Mercer on Saturday. It was also announced that Randy Sanders of...
BRISTOL, Tenn. – For 37 straight years, basketball fans in the Mountain Empire and beyond gathered at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall for a holiday reunion. They came to watch superstars, super teams and local heroes. But there was no joy at Viking Hall last Christmas. The Arby’s Classic was canceled...
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - Rallying around a grieving coach, the Graham G-Men led wire-to-wire on Saturday afternoon, turning back Union, 48-13, in a Region 3D semifinal game at Mitchell Stadium. “I’m very proud of our kids,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer. “My dad passed away on Monday, and they picked...
Duke men's basketball plays Gonzaga this Friday in Las Vegas, a matchup that is part of the Continental Tire Challenge. The No. 5 Blue Devils are currently 6-0 on the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, the No. 1 Bulldogs are 5-0. They first host UCLA Tuesday, a test against the No. 2 Bruins early in their campaign.
