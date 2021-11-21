ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank of Israel seen holding rates but some analysts call for a cut: Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel is expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged this week, its 13th such decision in a row, though some analysts believe it should cut rates to halt the shekel that stands at a 26-year high versus the dollar. All 16 economists polled...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Singapore economy seen slowing next year after 7% expansion in 2021

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s economy is expected to grow about 7% in 2021, at the top of the official forecast range, and will expand at a slower pace next year as an uneven recovery continues across sectors, the government said on Wednesday. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1% year-on-year in...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

China says it will introduce new measures to stabilise trade in due course

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s vice commerce minister Ren Hongbin said on Wednesday there are still many concerns for foreign trade, especially for struggling smaller exporters, and China will introduce a new round of measures to stabilise it in due course. There is still much pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Bank Rate#Inflation#The Bank Of Israel#Mpc
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Bond investors ramp up US inflation, rate-hike expectations – Russell Investments

LONDON (Reuters) – Fixed income managers have ramped up expectations for U.S. inflation and rate hikes in the face of stronger-than-anticipated price pressures, Russell Investments’ quarterly survey of investors found. Published on Tuesday, the survey of 53 leading bond and currency managers highlighted the challenges investors face in assessing the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Turkish lira sinks 6% as Erdogan defends weak currency as competitive

The Turkish lira sank to new depths against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after President Tayyip Erdogan vowed his country would win an "economic war of indepedence." The lira fell to as low as 12.47 against the dollar, before pulling back to 12.08, a 6.2% drop. On Monday, Erdogan reportedly framed Turkey's weak currency as competitive, saying it would usher in jobs and growth. "We see the games being played on the exchange rate and interest rates. We came out of every struggle we entered honorably by taking a strong stance. With the help of Allah and the support of our nation, we will emerge from this economic war of independence with victory," he said. The lira has tumbled 63% so far this year, as Erdogan has pressured the central bank to keep cutting rates and the country's inflation rate officially hovers around 20%, though independent economists see it as more than double that. Turkey's central bank last week cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 15%, bringing cuts since September to a total of 400 basis points.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Middle East
104.1 WIKY

Taiwan Oct export orders seen rising for 20th straight month: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders likely rose in October for the 20th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, buoyed by strong chip demand as the world emerges from the pandemic, while the year-end holiday shopping season also aided sentiment. The median forecast from a poll of 13...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Erdogan gets his rate cut this time but bank hints easing to end

Turkey's central bank cut its key interest rate for a third month on Thursday but said it would consider ending the easing cycle from December amid a weakening currency and worsening inflation outlook. The lira slid. The Monetary Policy Committee heeded President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's renewed push for lower borrowing...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Turkish Lira Tumbles After Erdogan Renews Call for Unorthodox Rate Cuts

Turkey’s currency slid for the seventh day in a row, propelled by fears that the country’s central bank will allow raging inflation to overwhelm the economy. The lira shed 2.7% of its value against the dollar Wednesday, giving the emerging market currency a slide of nearly 10% in 10 days. The lira is the worst-performing major emerging market currency of the year and is on course for its ninth consecutive year of declines, down almost 30% this year.
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Australia’s central bank again dismisses calls for 2022 rate hike

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s top central banker has again pushed back against market wagers for a rise in interest rates next year, arguing that home-grown inflation was likely to lag well behind the spikes seen in some other developed nations. Speaking on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Reuters Poll: Bank of England to raise bank rate to 0.25% on December 16

26 out of 47 economists surveyed by Reuters see the Bank of England (BoE) hiking its policy rate to 0.25% on December 16. The October poll showed that the majority of economists was expecting the BoE to raise its rate in the first quarter of 2022. Information on these pages...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy