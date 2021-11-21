Slovakian skier Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 2nd time in 2 days

Straight-sets wins for Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie earned Great Britain victory over France and the perfect start to their Davis Cup Finals campaign.France’s success against the Czech Republic on Thursday meant this was a must-win tie for Britain in terms of clinching top spot in the group, and Evans and Norrie were both solid against potentially tricky opponents.French captain Sebastien Grosjean shuffled his pack, leaving out veteran Richard Gasquet and bringing in Arthur Rinderknech as number one, meaning Adrian Mannarino shifted to two and took on Evans in the opening rubber.Great Britain beat France 👊🙌 @cam_norrie 🙌#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 |...

