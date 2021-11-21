Slovakian skier Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 2nd time in 2 days

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Practice made perfect for Petra Vlhova on Saturday, beating Mikaela Shiffrin in the first World Cup slalom of the season. The Slovakian overall champion had been training for three weeks in Finnish Lapland and skipped a parallel event in Austria last week to get ready for the first race in her strongest discipline.
Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards finished second to her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova in a World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland on Saturday. Battling back problems that limited her training schedule since she won the season-opening giant slalom in Austria last month, Shiffrin returned to the circuit with renewed determination on Saturday, trailing Vlhova, the defending overall World Cup champion, by just .11 seconds after the first run.
Same place. Same event. Same results. Petra Vlhova made it two-for-two with a flawless second run to win another World Cup slalom event Sunday morning in Levi, Finland. Mikaela Shiffrin was right behind her rival, and Germany’s Lena Duerr rounded out the podium in third — the exact same podium as Saturday.
Headline results of noteworthy competitions around the world/updated/:. ● Alpine Skiing ● Two FIS Alpine World Cup slaloms for women were held in the north Finnish town of Levi on Saturday and Sunday, with the race offering a reindeer as a “prize” for the winner. Actually, the winner gets to name a reindeer, but it’s a pretty good promotional gimmick nonetheless.
KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Petra Vlhova built a slim lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in the opening run of the slalom on Sunday in the first women’s World Cup race in North America for two years. The Slovakian overall champion finished .20 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, who was passionately cheered on...
The women's World Cup giant slalom at wind-whipped Killington, Vermont, was cancelled Saturday after just nine skiers completed the first run.
The start of the race had been delayed by half an hour as officials made adjustments to the course amid heavy winds and blowing snow.
French veteran Tessa Worley, whose resume includes 14 World Cup giant slalom race wins and two world titles, had posted the fastest time of 49.56sec.
Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second-quickest in 49.74.
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Three-time Olympian Adrien Théaux underwent surgery after he crashed in training in the United States and will miss the Olympic season, the French ski federation said on Tuesday. Théaux fractured his left elbow and his right tibia and ankle in a super-G practice run at...
Straight-sets wins for Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie earned Great Britain victory over France and the perfect start to their Davis Cup Finals campaign.France’s success against the Czech Republic on Thursday meant this was a must-win tie for Britain in terms of clinching top spot in the group, and Evans and Norrie were both solid against potentially tricky opponents.French captain Sebastien Grosjean shuffled his pack, leaving out veteran Richard Gasquet and bringing in Arthur Rinderknech as number one, meaning Adrian Mannarino shifted to two and took on Evans in the opening rubber.Great Britain beat France 👊🙌 @cam_norrie 🙌#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 |...
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and boarders lined up for this season’s first runs at Copper Mountain on Monday. Two out of 23 lifts opened. The lifts start running at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Warm temperatures and lack of participation have been a challenge to ski...
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Croatia became the first team to reach the Davis Cup semifinals after seeing off Italy 2-1 on Monday. With the singles squared, the top-ranked doubles team of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic had no trouble seeing off Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4 in the decider.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Karel Vejmelka stopped 46 shots to earn his first NHL shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Monday night. Antoine Roussel scored the game's only goal to help Arizona get just its fifth win of the season (5-15-2).
