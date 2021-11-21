ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Cumberland County expungement clinic could help thousands seal criminal records

By Jack Boden, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and Charles Evans, chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, announced Tuesday that the Cumberland County Expungement Clinic will resume in spring 2022 after COVID-19 restrictions prevented the clinic from happening earlier in the year.

According to a news release from the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, the clinic is intended to help break down social and financial obstacles for people with criminal records.

"People are often discriminated against in employment decisions based upon charges that were dismissed or that they were ultimately found not guilty of," the release said. "The Cumberland County Expungement Clinic was started in 2017 to help people who are legally entitled to receive an expungement but are indigent to obtain an expungement."

People who are eligible to have their records expunged, but are unable to get a lawyer to help them, can do so more easily by taking advantage of the clinic, the release said.

People eligible for the clinic are those who are indigent and have a case in Cumberland County in which they were found not guilty; have certain cases in Cumberland County that were dismissed; have one non-violent felony conviction from Cumberland County from more than 10 years ago; have multiple non-violent misdemeanor convictions from Cumberland County from more than seven years ago; or have non-violent convictions from Cumberland County that happened when they were under 18 years old.

There will be two information sessions in December. Those who are interested need only attend one of these sessions to possibly be eligible for the expungement clinic in the coming spring, the release said.

The first session is 11 a.m. Dec. 11 in the Seabrook Auditorium at Fayetteville State University, the release said.

The second session is 6 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Tony Rand Student Center at Fayetteville Technical Community College, the release said.

Participants will need to bring some form of identification and will fill out an application that will determine whether they are eligible for expungement and if they can participate in the clinic, the release said.

After participating in an information session, those determined to be eligible for expungement will attend the actual clinic, which is a court session in which volunteers from the local defense bar, the public defender's office and legal aid of North Carolina assist participants in filling out their paperwork, the release said.

Then, Cumberland County Clerk of Court Lisa Scales will assist participants in filing their paperwork with waivers for filing fees, the release said.

Chief District Court Judge Toni King and Resident Superior Court Judge Claire Hill will preside over the clinic court session, the release said.

According to the release, one in four people in North Carolina have a criminal record, and there are over 1,000 "collateral consequences" to criminal convictions that prevent people from taking advantage of opportunities more available to those without criminal records.

"These collateral consequences act as barriers that often stop people from being able to find adequate jobs, housing, education opportunities, and from being able to participate in society," the release said.

According to Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West, the last expungement clinic information sessions were held just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in February and early March of 2020.

For more information, contact the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office at 910-475-3010 or Cumberland.DAExpugements@nccourts.org.

Crime Reporter Jack Boden can be reached at jboden@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jackboden5.

