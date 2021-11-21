ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

The Fayetteville Observer Forum: Should there be an investigation into allegations made in letter? Weigh in

By The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOJjX_0d3D6Wrs00

Tisha Waddell vacated her seat on the Fayetteville City Council this past Tuesday and did so in dramatic fashion. She distributed a searing resignation letter in which she questioned the relationship between Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin, other council members and a firm that wants to do business with the city. She called for an investigation.

The mayor rejected Waddell’s allegations and threatened legal action on one claim. In separate interviews, some council members noted how easy it was to make unsubstantiated accusations. They questioned the need for an investigation.

What are your own thoughts? Do you think there should be an investigation into the questions Waddell raised in her resignation letter? Let us know your opinion.

Share your comments online or in the form below this article, or send an email to eletters@fayobserver.com, subject line: Observer Forum. You can also comment in the Facebook group “Community Conversations With Myron.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s reign

BERLIN (AP) — The three parties negotiating to form Germany’s next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social Democrats...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
The Hill

China, Japan announce releases of oil reserves

China and Japan on Wednesday announced they would release some oil from their reserves. The announcements come a day after the U.S. said it would release 50 million barrels of oil from its own strategic reserve. The U.S. also said it was working with China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, who all agreed to take similar steps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

92 percent of federal government vaccinated against COVID-19

Ninety-two percent of federal government employees have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Tuesday, the deadline for federal workers to comply with the coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden announced 75 days prior. Another roughly 4.5 percent of federal employees are considered to be in compliance with the...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Group#Observer Forum
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

10
Followers
54
Post
637
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy