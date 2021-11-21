Remains found in Tampa identified as ex-Erie woman; homicide ruled

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman whose scattered remains were found in Tampa Bay was the victim of a homicide, police said Saturday.

The Tampa Police Department identified the remains in a news release as those of Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Investigators said the medical examiner ruled Crone-Overholts' death a homicide but no details were released on how she died or whether there are any suspects.

Crone-Overholts is a former Erie resident who was reported missing to the Erie Bureau of Police over a week ago.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said on Nov. 16 that his department took a missing person report on Crone-Overholts on Nov. 11 after her mother contacted Erie police. The mother told police that her daughter had recently moved to Florida, but the mother did not have an address for her.

Spizarny also said the mother had received a text message from Crone-Overholts which stated she needed some help. The mother had no more contact with Crone-Overholts after receiving the text message, according to Spizarny.

He said Erie police took the missing person report and forwarded the information to Tampa police so they could begin their investigation.

Police last week appealed for the public's help in identifying the remains, which were found scattered in an area known as McKay Bay. One key clue was a tattoo on one leg with names Sean, Greg and Zach amid three hearts.

Authorities also located 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate that had been sought in connection with the case. It wasn't clear Saturday what role, if any, the car played.

Spizarny said the car belonged to Crone-Overholts.

