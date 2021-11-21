ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana, Tezos, EOS Price Analysis: 21 November

By Yash Majithia
ambcrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the bulls tried to revive, bears did not fail to pose hurdles as prices struggled to achieve a breakthrough. After an onerous November for the buyers, altcoins like Solana, Tezos and EOS continue to display a bearish outlook while hinting at a near-term increasing bullish force. Solana (SOL)...

themarketperiodical.com

EOS Price Analysis: EOS Coin Plunges 14% Within a Week

The EOS coin price holds above the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $74 million. EOS/BTC pair is trading positive by 1.7% at 0.00007375 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the EOS coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price slips below the yellow line on the daily timeframe. It will guarantee an EOS downtrend as long as prices are below the moving average.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL pivots below $225, returns towards previous support

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD reversed at $225 overnight. The closest support at $210 is likely to be retested today. Solana price analysis is bearish today as a lower high was set at $225 after a quick spike higher yesterday. Therefore, SOL/USD is not yet ready to make a substantial gain, likely leading the price back towards the $210 support later today.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ to break above the intraday highs of $5.1

Tezos price analysis is bearish today. XTZ/USD is trading at $54.9. The price of Tezos is under pressure today as we anticipate a further decline following the current consolidation. As a result, XTZ/USD should next aim to test the previous low at $4.65. We are currently testing the support zone...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eos#Price Action#Price Analysis#Ath#Rsi#Dmi#Macd#Adx#Xtz
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: SOL rejects further downside at $215, as bullish support comes in

Solana price analysis is bullish today. The resistance is present at $228. Support for SOL/USD is found at $215. The Solana price analysis shows the cryptocurrency got rescued at $215 as help from the bullish side came in. The SOL/USD seems stable at $218 now, but it is facing trouble in moving past the $219 level as this point falls under a resistance zone, but SOL has previously crossed above this point on 21st November but got rejected further above at $230. Overall, SOL’s price trend line has been downwards since 7th November, but some improvement was observed three days ago, and after yesterday’s bearish move, bulls are again struggling for supremacy today.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

After pushing DOGE out of the top 10 club, can AVAX rally like Solana?

Avalanche after rising 120% in the month of November has finally entered the top ten coins by market cap with a total market capitalization of above $29 billion. Oscillating at $135.38 at the time of writing, the tenth-ranked asset pushed Dogecoin out of the top ten club charting over 35% weekly gains.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

What Algorand’s curious price trajectory says about the altcoin

With Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidating as some altcoins see impressive rallies, many in the market are looking at this as the start of the altcoin season. Over the last few days, tokens like Avalanche, Decentraland (MANA), and Crypto.com Coin have been among the market’s biggest gainers. On the other hand,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin could accommodate a 16% decline before the next rally

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Dogecoin has had a woeful November so far. Wider market corrections have slowly eroded DOGE’s value by a total of 26% in the last 20 days. The candles now sit below their daily 20, 50, and 200 Simple Moving Average lines and face the brunt of short-selling.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Why Tron is all set for a week of bullish action

Tron is set for a bullish week after its price bounced back from a bottom sloping trendline which functioned as support. After overcoming a near-term hurdle present at the 20-SMA (red), TRX would need to overcome some key swing highs to set a fresh local high at the 78.6% Fibonacci level.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Why Avalanche is due for a possible 17-25% correction

At a time when the top 10 cryptocurrencies traded sideways due to Bitcoin indecision at $59,000, Avalanche continued its rally. It went on to add more value to its staggering rally which has already lifted the price by over 350% since early-September. However, a series of lower peaks on the RSI suggested that AVAX was due for a much needed correction before tagging the 300% Fibonacci level. The 178.6% and 200% Fibonacci levels were ready to cushion a potential drawdown and trigger the next leg forward.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Does the Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano Price Crash Signal Another Crypto Winter?

Top cryptos are down over 10% in the last week. Short-term economic and political challenges are compounding into a widespread crypto market selloff. The long-term thesis hasn’t changed, but investors should brace for more volatility ahead. Prices of leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), and Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA)...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash ready for an extended recovery but…

While the last 8 days have been rough for Bitcoin Cash, its streak of higher lows remained intact. Following a 26% decline between 11-18 November, a bullish crossover along the MACD and an oversold RSI underpinned BCH’s recovery. The last couple of days have accounted for an 8% surge and...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Here’s why Solana is a clear favorite with these investors

The investment preferences of venture capitalists can tell us a lot about diverse crypto assets in the ecosystem – beyond just their price performance. On that note, Messari’s Q3 roundup reveals a lot about one crypto in particular. Shooting for the sun. Messari Research showed that when considering the top...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

How are stablecoins Tether, USDC influencing Bitcoin’s price movements

After reaching a market high of $69,000 on 10 November, Bitcoin registered a drop of 15% over the past 10 days. The valuation dropped under the $60,000 threshold and at press time, it is valued at $58,350. While a low of $55,600 was touched yesterday, the market is appearing to...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Solana (SOL) Analysis: SOL gets ready to shake off Bears and welcome a Trend Reversal

SOL has dropped in its price by 4.1% in the last 24 hours. The token also experienced a reduction in its market cap. The current market price of Solana is near its 24-hour low. Solana, or SOL, is undergoing a bearish trend after reaching its November’s high price mark. Sadly, the rally could not continue further, and the price got restored to its start of the month. The current market cap dropped by 3.83%. However, the trading volume of SOL in the last 24 hours saw a rise of 59.53%. One of the reasons can be the creation of a demand zone after the price crash. The token with a market dominance of 2.45% has a volume/market cap ratio of 0.06944. The SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH pairs are currently not performing as expected. The SOL/BTC pair saw a minor increment of 0.4%, while the SOL/ETH pair suffered an intraday loss of 1.55%.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ returns above $5 before another drop?

Tezos price analysis is bearish today. XTZ/USD set lower low at $4.70 yesterday. Retracement above $5 seen today. Tezos price analysis is bearish today as we expect another lower high to be set above $5 before another push lower. Therefore, we expect XTZ/USD not to see a lot further upside today as selling pressure will likely return soon.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis Nov-19: Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, Binance Coin, and Solana

This week the market took a downturn which resulted in most cryptocurrencies suffering significant losses. We take a look at Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, Binance Coin, and Solana. Ethereum. Ethereum broke below the ascending wedge this week and corrected all the way to $3,958. Compared to last week, ETH registered a...
MARKETS

