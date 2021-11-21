Wet and breezy Sunday, colder air moving in overnight

As a cold front approaches, showers will be tracking from west to east throughout the day. It will be breezy with south-southwest winds running 10-20 mph with higher gusts. High temperatures will reach 60 before the rain pushes into Nashville with low to mid-60s in our south and southeastern sections where the rain arrives later in the afternoon.

Fog and mist are also anticipated this afternoon and evening, especially on the Cumberland Plateau. Driving may be difficult with the lower visibility, so slow down!

We are in for a big cool down overnight as skies clear and temperatures tumble to the low to mid-30s by tomorrow morning and only rebound to mid-40s Monday afternoon in a stiff northwesterly wind.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Monday night into Tuesday morning will be cold with lows in the mid-20s and Tuesday’s high near 50 degrees with sunshine. Wednesday will bring a windy warm-up to the upper 50s to near 60 before rain pushes back in during Thanksgiving day followed by colder temps again for Friday.

